Liverpool host Leicester for a League Cup quarter-final clash this evening, with a much-changed Reds taking to the field. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 7.45pm (UK), the referee is Andrew Madley.
Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.
Teams
Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Koumetio, Tsimikas; Morton, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Williams, Minamino, Firmino
Subs: Pitaluga, Konate, Quansah, Beck, Milner, Keita, Gordon, Woltman, Jota
Leicester: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Ndidi, Soyuncu, Thomas; Tielemans, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison; Daka, Vardy
Subs: Stolarczyk, Bertrand, Vestergaard, Nelson, Mendy, Albrighton, Lookman, Perez, Iheanacho
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments