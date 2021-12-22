Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 22, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Leicester – Follow the League Cup quarter-final here

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool host Leicester for a League Cup quarter-final clash this evening, with a much-changed Reds taking to the field. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 7.45pm (UK), the referee is Andrew Madley.

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Koumetio, Tsimikas; Morton, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Williams, Minamino, Firmino

Subs: Pitaluga, Konate, Quansah, Beck, Milner, Keita, Gordon, Woltman, Jota

Leicester: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Ndidi, Soyuncu, Thomas; Tielemans, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison; Daka, Vardy

Subs: Stolarczyk, Bertrand, Vestergaard, Nelson, Mendy, Albrighton, Lookman, Perez, Iheanacho

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments