Liverpool host Leicester for a League Cup quarter-final clash this evening, with a much-changed Reds taking to the field.

Kickoff at Anfield is 7.45pm (UK), the referee is Andrew Madley.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Koumetio, Tsimikas; Morton, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Williams, Minamino, Firmino

Subs: Pitaluga, Konate, Quansah, Beck, Milner, Keita, Gordon, Woltman, Jota

Leicester: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Ndidi, Soyuncu, Thomas; Tielemans, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison; Daka, Vardy

Subs: Stolarczyk, Bertrand, Vestergaard, Nelson, Mendy, Albrighton, Lookman, Perez, Iheanacho

