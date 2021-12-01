Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 1, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 239th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans laud ‘7th best player’ and “Henderson is magic, Everton are tragic”

Merry Christmas, Everton! It was a night to remember at Goodison Park for those of the Liverpool persuasion and it was a 4-1 victory that was rightly revelled in.

Everton 1-4 Liverpool

Premier League (14), Goodison Park
December 1, 2021

Goals: Gray 38’; Henderson 9’, Salah 20’, 64’, Jota 79’

With two goals inside the first 20 minutes thanks to Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah, Liverpool looked to be in cruise control to steamroll their way to another win.

Sloppy defending let Demarai Gray convert to give Everton impetus in a game that should have been out of sight for the Reds.

But Salah would capitalise on a moment that Seamus Coleman would rather want to forget to re-establish the two-goal buffer. Seventh-best player? We think not.

Diogo Jota then had to join the party, because why not, with a sumptuous near-post finish that left Reds in delirium and the Blues piling out in desperate search of the exit.

And as you can imagine, there were plenty of happy Reds after the full-time whistle:

The 4-1 victory means Liverpool inflicted Everton‘s biggest home defeat in the derby in 39 years, it was certainly due!

While there were a few bumps on the night it was another show of dominance from Liverpool as they continue their charge in the Premier League, remaining just two points off the top spot.

