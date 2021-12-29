Reds to monitor midfielder at AFCON & reaction to Leicester defeat – Liverpool FC Roundup

Fair to say, we’re not ending the year on the high we had hoped to following a defeat at Leicester – but the word from Anfield is about a strong response which is all we can hope for now.

Keita’s team-mate to be watched during AFCON

We’ve been linked with Aguibou Camara for a while now and we’re set to place some heavy emphasis for our eventual decision on how he fares at a major tournament.

That’s according to FootMercato, who believe we’ll “monitor” his progress alongside Naby Keita at the Africa Cup of Nations next month.

Olympiacos are willing to raise his price above €15m if he performs well, which is a risk for those hoping to sign him, but if we learn more about him in a key environment then perhaps it’ll be worthwhile.

Or maybe we’ve no plans to make a move for him anyway, who knows – we ‘monitor’ dozens of players, after all!

Reds know a big reaction is a must

Jurgen Klopp has rightly told his players that if they perform with any kind of frequency as they did at the KP, they can forget about catching City in the title race

James Milner led the calls from within the squad to regroup and mount a response after plenty of criticism was aimed the team’s way following the 1-0 defeat

Latest Liverpool FC news

Sadio Mane‘s ongoing goal drought is now giving fans a few concerns and plenty are wondering what might have been had he ended that run with a second-half strike which he sent over the bar

Naby Keita has been given a very strange and somewhat severe warning by the military officer now leading Guinea, ahead of the AFCON tournament

Latest Premier League chat

Mikel Arteta has Covid again and will miss most of the build-up to the semi-finals as a result

Ross Barkley is on Everton‘s wishlist as they finally realise they’ve spent years and millions on achieving absolutely nothing so they might as well return to the point they started at

Patrik Schick is rumoured to be wanted by Man City, Arsenal, West Ham and Spurs, but none are willing to pay the extortionate fee that Leverkusen will instead inevitably get out of Newcastle

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Cracking thread and some mega memories, enjoy!

Top 3 Liverpool images of 2021?

Here’s mine. pic.twitter.com/q7cebwPy5w — K. SHORTY (@KeithLFC6) December 24, 2021

Tonight’s late fixtures see Chelsea earning a narrow win over Brighton, who miss a hatful of chances, before Man City put five past a below-par Brentford. Typical.