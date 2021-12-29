Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Reds to monitor midfielder at AFCON & reaction to Leicester defeat – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Fair to say, we’re not ending the year on the high we had hoped to following a defeat at Leicester – but the word from Anfield is about a strong response which is all we can hope for now.

 

Keita’s team-mate to be watched during AFCON

We’ve been linked with Aguibou Camara for a while now and we’re set to place some heavy emphasis for our eventual decision on how he fares at a major tournament.

That’s according to FootMercato, who believe we’ll “monitor” his progress alongside Naby Keita at the Africa Cup of Nations next month.

Olympiacos are willing to raise his price above €15m if he performs well, which is a risk for those hoping to sign him, but if we learn more about him in a key environment then perhaps it’ll be worthwhile.

Or maybe we’ve no plans to make a move for him anyway, who knows – we ‘monitor’ dozens of players, after all!

 

Reds know a big reaction is a must

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 28, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp speaks to his players during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 4, 2021: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 3, 2021: Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Ross Barkley is on Everton‘s wishlist as they finally realise they’ve spent years and millions on achieving absolutely nothing so they might as well return to the point they started at
  • Patrik Schick is rumoured to be wanted by Man City, Arsenal, West Ham and Spurs, but none are willing to pay the extortionate fee that Leverkusen will instead inevitably get out of Newcastle

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Cracking thread and some mega memories, enjoy!

Tonight’s late fixtures see Chelsea earning a narrow win over Brighton, who miss a hatful of chances, before Man City put five past a below-par Brentford. Typical.

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments