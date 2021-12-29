Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, which will rule him out for the majority of the buildup to the League Cup semi-final.

Liverpool visit the Emirates for the first leg of their semi-final on January 6, their second trip to the capital in five days, following the Premier League clash with Chelsea.

While Jurgen Klopp‘s squad is currently unhampered by Covid bar an unnamed youngster and two staff members, daily testing will continue in order to detect positive cases.

For Arsenal, however, their preparations are troubled by Arteta’s absence, after the Spaniard contracted Covid for the second time.

Arteta’s initial case sparked the suspension of English football back in March 2020, and though this time the situation is seen as less of a concern, it represents a major blow to the Gunners.

The manager will now be required to isolate for seven days, which could see him return to work the day before the League Cup semi-final.

It also rules Arteta out for Arsenal‘s clash with title favourites Man City on New Year’s Day, which could be seen as a setback for Liverpool as they look to challenge Pep Guardiola’s side this season.

Three points dropped at Leicester on Tuesday night saw the Reds fall to six behind City, who play Brentford on Wednesday, albeit with a game in hand due to the postponed visit of Leeds on Boxing Day.

There is a chance that Arteta’s isolation is cut from seven days to five, with the government facing calls to follow US health officials in reducing the quarantine required for asymptomatic cases.

But either way, his absence for training sessions could have a big impact on the League Cup semi-final – the second leg of which is to be held at Anfield on January 13.