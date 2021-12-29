Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 28, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool fans worried about Sadio Mane as goal drought runs on

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Sadio Mane failed to score the biggest open-play opportunity of Liverpool’s 1-0 loss to Leicester on Tuesday, with fans worried about the No. 10’s powers declining.

While the Reds’ defeat at the King Power largely rested on Mohamed Salah‘s unsuccessful penalty in the first half, a clear chance opened up for Mane after the break.

Kasper Schmeichel had already thwarted Salah from spot, with the forward unable to convert the rebound, when Mane was sent through after Diogo Jota combined with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The 29-year-old bore down on goal, and though it seemed easier for him to hit the target he scooped his effort over the bar.

Ademola Lookman scored at the other end soon after, and Liverpool were unable to claw their way back to a point, let alone the three they needed to keep up the pace with Man City.

Few players came away from the Midlands with real credit – perhaps only Joel Matip – but Mane’s ongoing malaise was the focus for many supporters on social media.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 11, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané walks around the pitch after being substituted during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Mane’s last goal came in the 4-0 thrashing of Arsenal on November 20, and though only just over a month has passed, that run takes in nine starts for Liverpool’s No. 10.

He has blanked against Porto, Southampton, Everton, Wolves, AC Milan, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Tottenham and now Leicester, and during that time he has also failed to register a single assist.

It would be wrong to suggest that Mane has been woeful throughout this period, but there is certainly cause for concern, as fans expressed after the loss on Tuesday:

Liverpool find themselves at a crossroads heading into January, with Mane entering the final 18 months of his contract along with both Salah and Roberto Firmino.

While there has been a strong emphasis on agreeing terms with Salah, as talks continue, little has been reported with regards the futures of Mane and Firmino.

It is unlikely that the club will give all three extended terms, as they will all be 30 next year, and a decision could be made as early as next summer in terms of moving at least one on for a fee.

On current form, it could well be that Liverpool’s analysts suggest Mane is the one cut, as at present he looks far off his prime.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments