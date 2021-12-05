Divock Origi was lavished with praise by the media after his star turn in Liverpool’s late 1-0 win away to Wolves on Saturday.

The Reds picked up arguably their most important Premier League victory of the season, snatching a win in stoppage time.

Wolves frustrated the visitors for large chunks of proceedings at Molineux, but Origi pounced in the dying seconds to spark scenes of mayhem.

The victory momentarily took Liverpool top of the league, prior to Man City beating Watford, on what feels like a significant afternoon.

Here’s a look at how the media reacted to the Reds’ latest triumph.

There was understandable love for cult hero Origi…

The Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst showed his love for the Belgian, saying he will be a key figure as the season goes on:

“Origi, the man in possession of the most sporadic and fluctuating Liverpool career of the modern era, added another chapter to his storybook to send Klopp’s men back to the summit of the Premier League, even if only for a few hours. “It looked for all the world that this would not be Liverpool’s day as they huffed and puffed and huffed some more only to find that the Wolves house was still standing tall. “But as Origi received a pass from Mohamed Salah in the final few seconds, his twist, turn and shot was enough to settle the game. […] “Throw in his timely ability to come alive in Merseyside derbies and Origi will leave Anfield with the fondest of farewells, whenever that eventually may be. “It won’t be any time soon, though. That is for sure. With Mane and Salah set for Africa Cup of Nations duty next month, Origi will be needed more than ever.”

Richard Jolly of the Independent focused on another huge contribution from Origi:

“It will not be Divock Origi’s most famous goal as a replacement. Given his status as Liverpool’s 21st-century David Fairclough and his strike in a Champions League final, how could it be? “But when that strangest of scorelines for them seemed to beckon – 0-0 – he transformed a draw into a victory in the 94th minute. “The super-sub struck again and Wolves’ doggedness earned them only a statistical distinction, not a point.”

The Mirror‘s Tom Blow hailed the striker’s impact and praised Klopp’s decision to bring him on for Jordan Henderson:

“What a substitution! Klopp threw on Origi to get the winner… and he got the job done with seconds to spare. “The Belgian never been a regular for Liverpool, but he always gets those crucial goals. His winner against Wolves could turn out to be a defining moment in the campaign.”

The magnitude of the win wasn’t lost on many…

Goal‘s Neil Jones hailed Liverpool’s never-say-die mentality:

“On the touchline, Liverpool’s staff and players lost themselves in the moment. Kostas Tsimikas looked ready to explode. John Achterberg too. Klopp embraced his captain, Jordan Henderson. “Henderson had been the man withdrawn for Origi, 20 minutes from the end. A bold move which paid off big time in the end. “What is it about Liverpool? This was the 13th time they have won a Premier League game in stoppage time under Klopp, four more than any other team. They really are English football’s Drama Kings.”

John Aizlewood of the Telegraph also lauded the Reds’ win, saying Klopp seems to have found his strongest starting lineup:

“Not since the opening day of the season had Liverpool scored just once in a Premier League game. In fact, against a Wolverhampton Wanderers who were dogged, obdurate and occasionally threatening, Liverpool seemed to be cruising towards their first scoreless league encounter since Manchester United’s January visit to Anfield. T “Then, in the fourth minute of added time, Virgil van Dijk launched a long ball towards Mohamed Salah on the right. Salah’s magnificent first touch enabled him to speed past just introduced substitute Ki-Jana Hoever and cross low. Divock Origi gathered, swivelled and fired past Jose Sa. Liverpool had plucked victory from the jaws of parity. […] “Chelsea‘s surrender at West Ham and Manchester City‘s late start at Watford meant the three points briefly leapfrogged Liverpool to the Premier League‘s summit, but while they were far from their normally freeflowing selves, this was a victory hewn from stone. “Wolves may have been their third game in a week and a midweek trip – albeit a meaningless one for Liverpool – to Milan looms, Klopp retained the starting XI that demolished Everton. He has, it seems, found his strongest team.”

It was a big day in the Premier League title race…

Jones believes the win could be looked back on as a pivotal day come May:

“‘The Reds have got no money, but we’ll still win the league’, they sang. Ironic, but the last part may well be true. “Klopp’s side have certainly rediscovered that winning habit, that never-give-up mentality that was so prevalent during their title triumph two seasons ago. “They only get three points for this, but it will have felt like more as those players headed for the dressing room.”

TIA felt there were title vibes about the triumph:

“In the title race, the Reds are top of the table – at least for a couple of hours. “That late, late, late, late winner from Origi gives us serious Aston Villa vibes from the title season: that late turnaround where Mane and Robbo struck in stoppage time to turn defeat into three points and spark another upsurge of belief. “Chelsea‘s slip-up at West Ham both gave us a chance to pounce and also served as evidence that our own defeat there wasn’t all that bad after all – and now we’ve taken our chance to keep winning and leapfrog them.”

Finally, Nick Ames of the Guardian couldn’t help feel that it was a defining afternoon, too: