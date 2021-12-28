For the second time in six days, Leicester are the opponent for Liverpool but this time around there are three league points on the line. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side did not contest the traditional Boxing Day clash after Leeds were unable to field a team due to the combination of Covid and injuries.

It means that Brendan Rodgers is in charge of the opposition for the second game running, but the Foxes head into this game off the back of a 6-3 defeat at the hands of Man City.

It leaves Leicester with just one win from the month, whereas the Reds are searching for their seventh in all competitions and a late Christmas gift for Reds worldwide.

So, can Liverpool end the year on a high with another three points?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Wednesday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Leicester vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Amazon Prime in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

And Reds fans can enjoy a 30-day free trial of Prime Video here!

Leicester vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Amazon Prime in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

And Reds fans can enjoy a 30-day free trial of Prime Video here!

US Viewers

Leicester vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBCSN and NBC Universo in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Leicester vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBCSN and NBC Universo in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Leicester vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Live audio commentary of Leicester vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league game on the following channels worldwide:

Rest of the World