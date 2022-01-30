Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
CONFIRMED: Liverpool complete £50m signing of Porto winger Luis Diaz

Liverpool have made their big signing of the January transfer window, with Colombian winger Luis Diaz making the move from Porto in a deal worth £50 million.

Diaz emerged as a surprise late target ahead of the Monday 11pm deadline, with the Reds moving quickly to secure a move for a player earmarked for the summer.

Interest from both Tottenham and Man United accelerated their efforts, and Julian Ward led the pursuit as he prepares to take over from Michael Edwards as sporting director.

A fee of £37.5 million, plus £12.5 million in add-ons, was agreed with Porto, and Diaz has now completed his late switch to Merseyside.

He becomes the second signing of the season at first-team level, following the arrival from Ibrahima Konate in May, and provides a major boost to Jurgen Klopp‘s attacking ranks.

2G6XJ8M Luis Diaz da Colombia, comemora o seu gol durante a partida entre Argentina e Colombia, pela semifinal da Copa America 2021, nesta terca-feira 06. / PRESSINPHOTO

A 25-year-old left winger, Diaz scored 16 goals and laid on six assists in 26 games for Porto this season, bringing his total to 41 goals and 19 assists in 125 appearances for the club.

It represents a major step up in form this campaign, with the Colombia international proving he has the ability to leap from the Primeira Liga to the Premier League.

The deal was complicated by Diaz’s call-up by his national team, for World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Peru, while it is believed that 20 percent of his economic rights were still owned by previous club Junior de Barranquilla.

Diaz’s move may put pressure on Sadio Mane, who is into the final 18 months of his contract, and it suggests the club are open to late offers for Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.

