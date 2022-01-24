Alisson was Liverpool’s best player by a mile in the Reds’ 3-1 win away to Crystal Palace, as Joel Matip experienced a bad day at the back.

The Reds were hoping to capitalise on Man City‘s 1-1 draw at Southampton, but a tricky test at Selhurst Park awaited them.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men made a flying start, with goals from Virgil van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain putting them in control.

Liverpool’s performance then fell to pieces, however, and Odsonne Edouard deservedly reduced the arrears before Fabinho scored from the penalty spot.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, BBC Sport, FotMob and the TIA readers.

There was no doubt who Liverpool’s star man was.

Alisson (8.6) produced a wonderful performance to outline his status as the world’s best goalkeeper, making five massive saves.

TIA’s Henry Jackson handed Alisson a perfect 10-out-of-10 rating, saying “you honestly wonder what the scoreline would have been” without his brilliance.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle touched upon one “fine first-half save” to deny Jean-Philippe Mateta, hailing his “heroics” throughout the afternoon.

Next up was Andy Robertson (8.1), who got two assists and shone in his all-round game.

The Scot was actually the Reds’ best player according to FotMob, who pointed out that he made three key passes and won three out of his four duels.

In third place was Fabinho (7.4), who looks to be getting back to somewhere close to his best again.

The Brazilian eased the nerves from the spot late on and “used the ball in understated-but-effective fashion,” according to Jackson.

Liverpool’s poorest performer against Palace was deemed to be Matip (5.8), who had a really tough afternoon and didn’t look fully fit.

Doyle felt the 30-year-old “didn’t always look as comfortable” in possession compared to usual, also saying he “gifted one chance to Palace” in the first half.