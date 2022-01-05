Wales under-21s centre-back Morgan Boyes completed his move from Liverpool to Livingston on Tuesday, with his farewell message including an amazing throwback.

Boyes became the second player to leave the Reds in the January transfer window, joining fellow under-23s defender Tony Gallacher in making the move to Scotland.

The 20-year-old has agreed an 18-month contract with Livingston, who have an option to extend that by a further year, with no fee reported as part of the deal.

It ends a 13-year association for Boyes, who joined the Reds at under-11s level and went on to make two first-team appearances – at least technically – in the two cup games under Neil Critchley in 2019/20.

With no pathway to Jurgen Klopp‘s squad, the Welshman has departed in pursuit of regular senior football, but it was a difficult decision for the defender.

In a post on Instagram, Boyes expressed his gratitude to the club for helping him “become the person and player I am today,” as he bid farewell to “friends for life.”

Those friends include the likes of Curtis Jones, Neco Williams, Jake Cain and Paul Glatzel, who all feature in a series of throwback photos:

One photo, from the 2011/12 campaign, sees a young Reds side in celebration, with a fresh-faced and curl-free Jones part of a pile-on as Cain, Williams and ex-academy players including Abdi Sharif and Jack Walls run towards them.

In another, Boyes is seen with his arm around a young Glatzel, who replied: “All the best Morg. Loving that second photo!”

Boyes’ post reads: “13 years later the last day of being at Liverpool has arrived.

“I would like to thank every member of staff involved with the club past and present for helping me along the journey of being a young kid with a dream of become a professional footballer, to making my professional debut for the club.

“[That was] a moment that will never be forgotten for the rest of my life by me or my friends and family.

“The club and players that I can call friends for life have helped me become the person and player I am today and for that I am more [than] thankful.

“I wish everyone the best for their future where or whatever that may be. Now to turn full focus on joining up with Livingston. Can’t wait to get started.”