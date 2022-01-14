Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Double Origi update & Klopp cautions semi-final overreaction – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool didn’t have a great night against Arsenal but Jurgen Klopp isn’t losing the faith and is keeping perspective as we head into the weekend.

 

Origi back soon – but Inter links surface

Transfer details first, perhaps. Apparently he’s one of two forwards who have been offered to Inter Milan in this window, with the other being Andrea Belotti.

Div has been linked with Italian sides already but nothing much has come of it – and Inter do have four forwards already.

Maybe more importantly, Klopp says he’s “not too far” away from a return from injury for the Reds.

Given our lack of forwards, scoring options or general goal threat…a bit more competition and more options certainly can’t hurt.

 

Arsenal adventures

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 13, 2022: Liverpool's Joel Matip shoots during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 1st Leg match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 2, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

LEUVEN, BELGIUM - Sunday, November 15, 2020: Belgium's Youri Tielemans during the UEFA Nations League Group Stage League A Group 2 match between England and Belgium at Den Dreef. Belgium won 2-0. (Pic by Jeroen Meuwsen/Orange Pictures via Propaganda)

  • Donny van de Beek has been offered to Borussia Dortmund, which is a pretty weird way to affirm the manager saying he wanted him to stay
  • Tanguy Ndombele is close to a move to Juventus, what with the great history that north London midfielders have with a move to that club – Aaron Ramsey says hey
  • Youri Tielemans is on a seven-man shortlist for Arsenal this summer. Good to have nice names at the top of the list so that when you end up with Sean Longstaff, you can say to the fans “well look, we tried…”

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Yeah the game wasn’t great but watching Joel do bits was!

Tonight’s late fixture sees Palace and Brighton face off in the game that Sky keep calling a derby and the fans keep getting annoyed about the fact it’s not one.

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments