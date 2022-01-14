Double Origi update & Klopp cautions semi-final overreaction – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool didn’t have a great night against Arsenal but Jurgen Klopp isn’t losing the faith and is keeping perspective as we head into the weekend.

Origi back soon – but Inter links surface

Transfer details first, perhaps. Apparently he’s one of two forwards who have been offered to Inter Milan in this window, with the other being Andrea Belotti.

Div has been linked with Italian sides already but nothing much has come of it – and Inter do have four forwards already.

Maybe more importantly, Klopp says he’s “not too far” away from a return from injury for the Reds.

Given our lack of forwards, scoring options or general goal threat…a bit more competition and more options certainly can’t hurt.

Arsenal adventures

One stat really serves to underline the alarming performance we witnessed in the goalless draw against 10 men

Liverpool players all kind of had the same outlook after the game too – pretty much one shared by the fans, which was that of frustration

Jurgen Klopp wasn’t surprised by our inability to break down a low defensive block, which doesn’t really bode well for upcoming league games…

Latest Liverpool FC news

The debate over Mohamed Salah‘s contract renewal has taken another twist after the Reds failed to mount any kind of goal threat without him

And the boss insists we can, and will, do better. We need to, fast!

Latest Premier League chat

Donny van de Beek has been offered to Borussia Dortmund, which is a pretty weird way to affirm the manager saying he wanted him to stay

Tanguy Ndombele is close to a move to Juventus, what with the great history that north London midfielders have with a move to that club – Aaron Ramsey says hey

Youri Tielemans is on a seven-man shortlist for Arsenal this summer. Good to have nice names at the top of the list so that when you end up with Sean Longstaff, you can say to the fans “well look, we tried…”

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Yeah the game wasn’t great but watching Joel do bits was!

Matip repeatedly doing what Liverpool midfielders should be doing. Driving at players, forward passing, offensive dribbling, playing 1-2s and generally inventive use of the ball. So classy. — Red (@TaintlessRed) January 13, 2022

Tonight’s late fixture sees Palace and Brighton face off in the game that Sky keep calling a derby and the fans keep getting annoyed about the fact it’s not one.