It was short and sharp from Jurgen Klopp as the boss reflected on a topsy turvy win that saw the Reds play some of their best stuff, and some of their worst.

Here are the key things from the boss after the big win at Palace:

First 35 some of the best…but

From electric football that was some of Liverpool’s best this season, it quickly became a sloppy slog that needed the Reds to dig deep.

A lot of Palace’s joy came from self inclined wounds but immediately after the game the boss couldn’t quite put his finger on what changed.

“The first 35 minutes was absolutely brilliant, some of the best stuff we’ve played this season.

“Exactly how we wanted to play and if someone had a proper explanation for what happened after 35 minutes they’d be a billionaire overnight.

“The relief after 2-0 after an intense week was just so big that we wanted to have a break on the pitch? But that’s not possible.”

Was it a penalty?

Immediately it was a hotly debated question, was Guaita’s challenge on Diogo Jota a penalty?

Kevin Friend didn’t think so on first look but the VAR monitor changed his mind and that’s what the boss noted.

“I didn’t see it back yet. Diogo thought it was a penalty, I could see that on the pitch,” Klopp said.

“VAR thought it was a penalty, that’s why the referee went to the screen so I’m not sure what we are talking about. Four eyes watched it.

Over the moon

There were plenty of emotions after the 90-minute affair but that Liverpool were the victors left Klopp feeling quite happy!

“I’m over the moon about it, to be honest. It’s so important for us and it feels really good in the moment.”

You can say that again Jurgen!

Please, no more Zooms!

In the age of the pandemic, Zoom press conferences have been front and centre.

While there was a glimpse of the end prior to the emergence of the new variant, Zoom needs to be on the out as soon as possible.

The quality, the lack of access and the impersonal feel of them – getting back to ‘normal’ can’t come soon enough.