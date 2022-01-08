Liverpool remain hopeful that Jurgen Klopp can take his place on the touchline on Sunday but are at the mercy of a negative Covid test.

Klopp tested positive on January 1 and thus missed the trip to Chelsea with Pep Lijnders taking the helm in his absence.

As per government guidelines, isolation can end on or after seven days should a negative lateral flow test be recorded on both day six and seven, which for Klopp the latter is January 8.

But having been known to have experienced ‘mild symptoms’, there is no certainty that the manager is to be able to return for the visit of Shrewsbury on January 9.

With Lijnders similarly in isolation after testing positive, assistant manager Peter Krawietz has assumed the managerial role and fronted the media on Saturday.

Asked if Klopp could return on Sunday, Krawietz provided a brief update on the boss.

“We hope so, of course,” Krawietz said. “He is well so far, he feels fine.

“The regulations are how they are and for this, he has to do a test as well. So we hope he will be fine to be in for tomorrow.”

Liverpool will be anxiously awaiting the manager’s result and those able to head to Kirkby to train following the outbreak, which is to include plenty of the club’s youth players.

In Klopp’s matchday programme notes, the manager himself admitted “I have no idea if I will be in the stadium with you, leading my team in person – or watching from home.”

It will be a waiting game to find out but either way, Klopp will, at the very least, be back for Arsenal‘s visit in midweek for the first leg of the League Cup semi-final.