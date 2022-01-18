With Liverpool looking to the summer transfer window as they plan their long-term business, one of the names most frequently linked is West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen.

The Reds are into the final two weeks of the January window and are unlikely to bring in any new faces, with a handful of outgoing deals all that can be expected.

Instead, new sporting director Julian Ward will be planning for the summer, as he takes over from the departing Michael Edwards at a pivotal time.

A name regularly touted with a move to Anfield is Bowen, who has struck an incredible vein of form with West Ham this season.

So what do we know about Liverpool’s interest in Bowen?

Who is Jarrod Bowen?

Bowen has only been a fixture in the Premier League since the start of 2020, when he made a £25 million switch to West Ham from Hull.

Prior to that, he was plucked from non-league Hereford, going on to make 131 appearances for Hull, scoring 54 goals and laying on 16 assists, playing seven times during their campaign in the top flight in 2016/17.

After a slow start in east London, Bowen is now a key player under David Moyes, and this season he has struck nine times and assisted 10 in 31 outings.

Primarily a right winger, the Englishman has also played up front, as a No. 10 and on the left flank.

Who has linked him with Liverpool?

Unlike many players touted with the Reds, Bowen has been credibly linked with Liverpool on a number of occasions, firstly by The Athletic’s James Pearce.

Pearce is one of the most well-connected journalists on Merseyside, having previously worked for the Liverpool Echo before joining The Athletic.

This has been repeated by a number of sources since, with it widely reported that Bowen and Leeds‘ Raphinha are long-term targets.

What is his price tag?

Well, according to The Athletic‘s Roshane Thomas, West Ham would not consider any offers below £35 million.

Why is he on the radar?

At 25, Bowen is one of the best-performing wingers in the Premier League, and has emerged at a time when Liverpool are seeking to regenerate their attacking ranks.

Diogo Jota, at 25, is the youngest starting forward in Jurgen Klopp‘s squad, with Mohamed Salah, 29, Sadio Mane, 29, and Roberto Firmino, 30, all facing uncertain futures.

Contract talks are ongoing with Salah’s agent, but there is no indication at this stage that Mane and Firmino will be offered new deals.

All three of their contracts expire in 2023, and Bowen’s hardworking, effective brand of wide play makes him an ideal candidate to replace whoever moves on.

What has been said?

Speaking earlier in January, Bowen cited Salah as an inspiration:

“I think Mo Salah is the perfect example, the goals he scores and assists he gets – the impact he has on games and consistently doing it every season since he joined Liverpool. “He is definitely one that I look at and I think he is one of the best players in the world at the moment. “As a player you always want to look at people in a similar position to yours and learn from them.”

Meanwhile, Klopp has already admitted his interest, with praise for Bowen in November:

“I like Bowen a lot, he made his way up from, was it Hull, if I’m right? “And took not too long to get there, to show exactly what kind of player he can be in the Premier League as well, made big steps.”

But Moyes has insisted that his No. 20 does not need to leave West Ham to be at a “top club”:

“Jarrod’s at a top club now! “It’s the level of consistency Jarrod now needs to bring to his game. We are trying to up his goals, and his assists. All those things like that.”

Could we expect a move to Liverpool?

It seems likely that the Reds will test the waters when it comes to Bowen, with at least one forward expected to arrive in the summer.

His consistent form at West Ham makes him an attractive target, and though he could be a costly addition as his contract with the Hammers runs until 2025, his homegrown status makes him particularly valuable.

Bowen is clearly settled at the London Stadium, with his current club giving him the platform to challenge for an England place, but Liverpool would undoubtedly be a step up.

As worrying as it sounds, however, the pursuit of Bowen could hinge on the future of Salah, given they are both most comfortable on the right.

In an ideal world, Liverpool could bring him in without sacrificing any of their current starting options, as more competition in attack is clearly required.