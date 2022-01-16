Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Jurgen Klopp hits impressive Liverpool milestone with best-ever record

Jurgen Klopp will hit another milestone when he leads Liverpool out today against Brentford, with the German enjoying the club’s best-ever record alongside it.

Klopp will take charge of Liverpool for the 350th time today in all competitions (212 wins) and become the eighth man to do so.

The last to reach the milestone was Rafa Benitez, in his final game in charge in 2010.

His win ratio of 60.74 percent is currently the highest of any Liverpool manager in their history of being a Football League club (since 1893).

 

Fortress

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 16, 2021: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (R) celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool are now undefeated in 68 Anfield league games with fans in the stadium, winning 54 and drawing 14, a total which includes four games last season when they played in front of a reduced capacity.

Brentford will be the 49th team the Reds have met at Anfield in the Premier League.

In the first meeting at home in the competition against the other 48, the Reds have won 28 with 12 draws and eight defeats.

 

Liverpool connection

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 25, 2021: Brentford's manager Thomas Frank (R) with Sergi Canós (L) after the FA Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC at the Brentford Community Stadium. The game ended in a 3-3 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Sergi Canos was Brentford’s second-highest scorer in the league last season, with nine goals.

He never appeared for Liverpool’s first team at Anfield.

His one senior appearance during his three years at the club came as an 80th-minute substitute in a 1-1 draw at West Brom on the final day of the 2015/16 season.

Canos will have a permanent place in Bees’ history as the first player to score a Premier League goal for the club doing so in the 2-0 home win over Arsenal.

It was also the first top-flight goal of this campaign.

 

Today’s referee

London, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 23, 2018: Referee Jonathan Moss during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jon Moss has issued four red cards in 12 league games this season.

 

This season’s scorers

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 1, 2021: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 239th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. Liverpool won 4-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool: Salah 23, Jota 12, Mane 10, Firmino 7, Minamino 5, Origi 5, Fabinho 3, Henderson 3, Keita 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Thiago 2, Gordon 1, Jones 1, Oxlade-Chamberlain 1, Robertson 1, Van Dijk 1, own goals 1

Brentford: Mbeumo 7, Forss 6, Wissa 6, Toney 5, Canos 3, Henry 2, Janelt 2, own goals 2, Baptiste 1, Ghoddos 1, Jansson 1, Jorgensen 1, Norgaard 1, Pinnock 1, Roerslev 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).

