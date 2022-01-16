Jurgen Klopp will hit another milestone when he leads Liverpool out today against Brentford, with the German enjoying the club’s best-ever record alongside it.

Klopp will take charge of Liverpool for the 350th time today in all competitions (212 wins) and become the eighth man to do so.

The last to reach the milestone was Rafa Benitez, in his final game in charge in 2010.

His win ratio of 60.74 percent is currently the highest of any Liverpool manager in their history of being a Football League club (since 1893).

Fortress

Liverpool are now undefeated in 68 Anfield league games with fans in the stadium, winning 54 and drawing 14, a total which includes four games last season when they played in front of a reduced capacity.

Brentford will be the 49th team the Reds have met at Anfield in the Premier League.

In the first meeting at home in the competition against the other 48, the Reds have won 28 with 12 draws and eight defeats.

Liverpool connection

Sergi Canos was Brentford’s second-highest scorer in the league last season, with nine goals.

He never appeared for Liverpool’s first team at Anfield.

His one senior appearance during his three years at the club came as an 80th-minute substitute in a 1-1 draw at West Brom on the final day of the 2015/16 season.

Canos will have a permanent place in Bees’ history as the first player to score a Premier League goal for the club doing so in the 2-0 home win over Arsenal.

It was also the first top-flight goal of this campaign.

Today’s referee

Jon Moss has issued four red cards in 12 league games this season.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 23, Jota 12, Mane 10, Firmino 7, Minamino 5, Origi 5, Fabinho 3, Henderson 3, Keita 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Thiago 2, Gordon 1, Jones 1, Oxlade-Chamberlain 1, Robertson 1, Van Dijk 1, own goals 1

Brentford: Mbeumo 7, Forss 6, Wissa 6, Toney 5, Canos 3, Henry 2, Janelt 2, own goals 2, Baptiste 1, Ghoddos 1, Jansson 1, Jorgensen 1, Norgaard 1, Pinnock 1, Roerslev 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).