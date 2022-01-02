Liverpool take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge today, in one of the most important Premier League games of the season so far. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Stamford Bridge is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.
Teams
Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Pulisic, Mount, Havertz
Subs: Kepa, Sarr, Hall, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Vale, Ziyech
Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Milner; Salah, Mane, Jota
Subs: Adrian, Pitaluga, Gomez, Williams, Beck, Morton, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones
