Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 2, 2022: Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher walks out before the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool – As it happened

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge today, in one of the most important Premier League games of the season so far. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Stamford Bridge is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Pulisic, Mount, Havertz

Subs: Kepa, Sarr, Hall, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Vale, Ziyech

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Milner; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Adrian, Pitaluga, Gomez, Williams, Beck, Morton, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments