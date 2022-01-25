Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Mane scores & injured at AFCON and plan for returning duo – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool will be getting one or two extra players into the squad over the coming few days, though at least one of the star forwards will be prolonging their AFCON stay.

 

Mane on target…and off the pitch

See below at the bottom of this newsletter for the ‘incident’, let’s say.

But Sadio Mane proved both hero and hurt for Senegal on Tuesday, as he scored the all-important goal in a 2-0 win over Cape Verde to send his nation through to the AFCON last eight.

It wasn’t a vintage performance considering the beaten side actually had two players sent-off, but more worrisome is the fact that Mane was involved in a very heavy collision – a head injury no less – but was allowed to continue playing for a few minutes.

Mane scored soon after, bending a great strike in off the bar after a corner wasn’t cleared, then took the decision himself to go off, clearly in some distress. Hopefully no lingering issues there.

Meanwhile, Naby Keita will be en route to Merseyside soon after Guinea were eliminated in his absence – he was suspended.

 

First-team in their sights

MILAN, ITALY - Tuesday, December 7, 2021: Liverpool's Mateus Musialowski celebrates after scoring the first goal during the UEFA Youth League Group B Matchday 6 game between AC Milan Under-19's and Liverpool FC Under-19's at the Centro Sportivo Vismara. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

2HFFAH4 London, UK. 16th Jan, 2022. Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United celebrates after scoring his sides first goal. Premier League match, West Ham Utd v Leeds United at the London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London on Sunday 16th January 2022. this image may only be used for Editorial purposes. Editorial use only, license required for commercial use. No use in betting, games or a single club/league/player publications. pic by Lewis Mitchell/Andrew Orchard sports photography/Alamy Live news Credit: Andrew Orchard sports photography/Alamy Live News

 

Latest Premier League chat

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 3, 2021: Brighton & Hove Albion's Yves Bissouma during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. Brighton & Hove Albion won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Brenden Aaronson is the only player on Leedsradar this winter, so presumably he must be able to fill in at full-back, centre-mid, up front and occasionally on the wing, so they don’t need to play 14-year-olds any more
  • Newcastle have reloaded their aimless, sightless, multi-bulleted scattergun and they are firing in the vague direction of “a midfielder” – Jesse Lingard and Yves Bissouma are the latest players they want
  • Andreas Christensen is top of Bayern’s wanted list to replace Niklas Sule on a free and that is a typically, disappointingly, impressive and sensible addition

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Sigh.

Tonight it’s Forest vs Barnsley in the Championship or Morocco vs Malawi in the AFCON.

 

