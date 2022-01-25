Mane scores & injured at AFCON and plan for returning duo – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool will be getting one or two extra players into the squad over the coming few days, though at least one of the star forwards will be prolonging their AFCON stay.

Mane on target…and off the pitch

See below at the bottom of this newsletter for the ‘incident’, let’s say.

But Sadio Mane proved both hero and hurt for Senegal on Tuesday, as he scored the all-important goal in a 2-0 win over Cape Verde to send his nation through to the AFCON last eight.

It wasn’t a vintage performance considering the beaten side actually had two players sent-off, but more worrisome is the fact that Mane was involved in a very heavy collision – a head injury no less – but was allowed to continue playing for a few minutes.

Mane scored soon after, bending a great strike in off the bar after a corner wasn’t cleared, then took the decision himself to go off, clearly in some distress. Hopefully no lingering issues there.

Meanwhile, Naby Keita will be en route to Merseyside soon after Guinea were eliminated in his absence – he was suspended.

First-team in their sights

Latest Liverpool FC news

The Reds are set to hire a mental health therapist to aid players in coping with online abuse that they might receive

Mo Salah has been held up as an example for why West Ham expect lots more to come from Jarrod Bowen…and perhaps why they want so much money for him!

And the club have announced their plans to add Andrew Devine to the Hillsborough Memorial, with work set to take place on Friday

Latest Premier League chat

Brenden Aaronson is the only player on Leeds‘ radar this winter, so presumably he must be able to fill in at full-back, centre-mid, up front and occasionally on the wing, so they don’t need to play 14-year-olds any more

Newcastle have reloaded their aimless, sightless, multi-bulleted scattergun and they are firing in the vague direction of “a midfielder” – Jesse Lingard and Yves Bissouma are the latest players they want

Andreas Christensen is top of Bayern’s wanted list to replace Niklas Sule on a free and that is a typically, disappointingly, impressive and sensible addition

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Sigh.

Liverpool will be fuming that Mane’s been allowed to play on after this. pic.twitter.com/DZVXieDTwa — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) January 25, 2022

Tonight it’s Forest vs Barnsley in the Championship or Morocco vs Malawi in the AFCON.