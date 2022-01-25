West Ham first-team coach Stuart Pearce has explained how Liverpool target Jarrod Bowen is being taught to model his game on Mo Salah, with “a lot more to come.”

Bowen has been in exceptional form so far this season, with nine goals and 10 assists in 32 outings for the Hammers, scoring six and assisting nine in 23 Premier League games.

The right winger, who can also play up front, has stepped up on the back of strong interest from Liverpool, who had weighed up a move in the summer transfer window.

It is likely that the Reds could push for a deal with West Ham ahead of next season, though Bowen’s value will have risen even further due to his performances throughout 2021/22.

Pearce, who serves as first-team coach for David Moyes’ side, has explained how the east London club use Salah as an example for their No. 20 to model his game on.

“The way Mo Salah finishes, where he stands the defender up and stops him, then goes again, or uses the defender to curl the ball round into that far corner,” Pearce told talkSPORT.

“I think it’s just picking up a few comparisons that can help Jarrod with his game a little bit.

“Starting a run, stopping it, killing a defender in his tracks then going again. Little things like that. That’s why I think he’s still got more to come in his game.”

He added: “[Bowen] can score with his head or both feet, which is the sign of a decent striker.

“And he’s played up front for us as well, which has been a real bonus for us as a team.”

At 25, Bowen can certainly still develop more as a top-flight forward, and his time under Moyes and his staff at West Ham will undoubtedly benefit him in this.

But there is a belief that he could push on further if he made the switch to Merseyside, and though Pearce insisted that would boost the Hammers, his words on the player’s potential only reinforce that.

“I still think there’s a lot more to come from him, I really do,” the 59-year-old continued.

“He’s got great energy, he’s got an eye for a goal, can finish with both feet, and that’s the beauty of Jarrod.

“Sometimes you look at players and they look the complete article. We’ve got various players in our ranks that I think have more to come.

“I think Declan’s got more to come as player, I think Jarrod has, and that can only bode well for the individuals.”