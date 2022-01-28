Sadio Mane has continued to ease concerns surrounding his head injury with another positive update on social media ahead of Senegal’s quarter-final clash at AFCON.

Liverpool’s No. 10 was knocked unconscious in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 match with Cape Verde on Tuesday, but astoundingly remained on the pitch for 13 minutes.

In that time, he scored an all-important goal that sent Senegal on the way to the next round but it highlighted the proper protocols not being followed.

After dropping to the turf and only then being taken off, Mane was sent to hospital alongside Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha.

He swiftly posted an update saying, “Thank god everything is fine,” to allay fears of a serious concussion or head injury, but it remained a concern that he was given the green light to continue long after the point of collision.

And he has again looked to offer a positive update on Instagram as he took to a spin bike to continue his recovery.

Senegal will play Equatorial Guinea in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Sunday, five days on from Mane’s head clash – and it still remains to be seen if he will be passed fit.

On the 29-year-old, Senegal manager Aliou Cisse told reporters of his trip to the hospital: “He felt faint, his head was spinning and he had to go there.”

Caution should always be used in situations such as these even when the stakes are incredibly high at this point in the competition, but now only time will tell.