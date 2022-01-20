Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 16, 2022: Liverpool's Takumi Minamino during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Takumi Minamino can hit 7 in 7 as Liverpool aim for 8-hour clean sheet mark

Takumi Minamino can continue his impressive goalscoring form in the League Cup this evening, while Liverpool look to break the eight-hour mark without Arsenal scoring.

Only Minamino has started all four League Cup games this season.

He scored his first Liverpool goal against Arsenal in the Community Shield in August 2020.

Minamino has scored six goals in his six League Cup games for the Reds.

 

High-scoring tie

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 30, 2019: Liverpool's Curtis Jones (#48) celebrates with team-mates after scoring the winning fifth penalty of the shoot out during the Football League Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-4 on penalties after a 5-5 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Arsenal and Liverpool have faced each other in 12 League Cup ties with each emerging victorious on six occasions.

The last six League Cup meetings, going back to 1996, have produced 28 goals, despite the last two meetings finishing goalless.

The last two clashes in this competition have been decided by a penalty shootout.

 

Liverpool in the League Cup

Liverpool's Steven Gerrard celebrates with the Carling Cup Trophy

Twice previously Liverpool have drawn the first leg of a League Cup semi-final at home.

In 1984 they overcame Walsall to reach the final but in 2015 went out at Chelsea.

They have won the League Cup eight times – no other team has won it more (Man City also have eight), the last occasion in 2012 when they defeated Cardiff on penalties.

This is Liverpool’s 18th League Cup semi-final. Only Tottenham (19) have appeared in more.

 

Robbo’s milestone

Andy Robertson’s next appearance will be his 200th for the club in all competitions since joining from Hull in the summer of 2017.

 

From the spot

Liverpool have been involved in 13 League Cup penalty shootouts, winning nine, and have won 17 of 24 in all competitions.

 

Tonight’s ref

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 19, 2019: Referee Martin Atkinson during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Martin Atkinson takes charge of a meeting of the teams for the sixth time – Liverpool have only won once.

 

This season’s scorers

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 16, 2022: Liverpool's Takumi Minamino celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Arsenal: Smith Rowe 9, Aubameyang 7, Saka 7, Lacazette 5, Nketiah 5, Martinelli 4, Odegaard 4, Gabriel 2, Pepe 2, Chambers 1, Partey 1, Patino 1, Tierney 1

Liverpool: Salah 23, Jota 12, Mane 10, Firmino 7, Minamino 6, Origi 5, Fabinho 4, Henderson 3, Keita 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Oxlade-Chamberlain 2, Thiago 2, Gordon 1, Jones 1, Robertson 1, Van Dijk 1, own goals 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).

