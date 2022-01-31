Liverpool are hoping to land Fulham teenager Fabio Carvalho before tonight’s transfer deadline, with the 19-year-old subject of a £5 million offer from the Anfield club.

The transfer window closes at 11pm and the Reds are still working on a number of deals, including one more incoming.

Following the £50 million signing of Luis Diaz from Porto, the club are now looking to secure the arrival of Fulham’s young attacking midfielder Carvalho.

Carvalho is into the final six months of his contract with the Championship club, and would therefore be able to join another side as a free agent from July 1.

However, Liverpool are looking to agree an early deal with Fulham to ensure they beat a number of other clubs to the Portuguese-born England youth international.

It was widely reported on Sunday that the club had submitted a £5 million bid for Carvalho, who has scored seven goals and laid on four assists in 19 games this season.

But with Fulham eager to keep their No. 28 at least until the end of the campaign, Liverpool have included a loan back to Craven Cottage as part of their offer.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce was among those to reveal this development, which should suit all parties, particularly due to the last-minute nature of the deal.

If a deal gets over the line, Liverpool can guarantee their new signing, Fulham can keep a key player to maintain their promotion push and Carvalho can continue his progress in a familiar environment before linking up with Jurgen Klopp‘s squad for pre-season.

Sky Sports’ Vinny O’Connor has added, however, that “if Liverpool can’t get a deal for Carvalho done before the deadline it’s unlikely to happen at all as they don’t want to go to tribunal.”

Neither would Fulham, though, with it taking six-and-a-half months to agree a fee for Harvey Elliott upon his switch to Liverpool under the same circumstances in 2019.

The Championship club still owe Liverpool the majority of the £12 million fee agreed for Harry Wilson‘s permanent switch to London in the summer, with the payments delayed due to their financial problems amid the pandemic.

So shaking hands on a fee for Carvalho, while retaining him for the remainder of the season, would be a positive solution for the Cottagers.

If the player were to stay and agree a free transfer outside of England, with Barcelona among the clubs interested, Fulham would only receive a nominal compensation fee.