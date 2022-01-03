Since debuting for his boyhood club in 2016, Trent Alexander-Arnold has established himself as one of the best in the world in his position, and you can often forget how young he really is.

Liverpool’s No. 66 made his first appearance for the club at the age of 18, was 19 in his first Champions League final and 20 when he lifted Ol’ Big Ears.

“The word surreal probably doesn’t do it justice. Neither does the word magical,” was how Alexander-Arnold reflected on parading No. 6 around the city for the Player’s Tribune.

It’s been a meteoric rise for Alexander-Arnold who had four pieces of silverware to his name by the age of 21 and now he has 200 senior appearances for Liverpool in all competitions at just 23.

His start at Chelsea made him the fourth-youngest player to hit the milestone for Liverpool, notably 34 days earlier than Steven Gerrard, Alexander-Arnold’s boyhood hero.

Youngest players to 200 appearances in all comps for #LFC: Michael Owen – 22y 116d

Robbie Fowler – 22y 213d

Phil Thompson – 23y 36d

?TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD – 23y 87d?

Steven Gerrard – 23y 121d

Emlyn Hughes – 23y 127d

Ian Rush – 23y 133d#CHELIV https://t.co/9MIutjGIh8 — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) January 2, 2022

Gerrard’s early start laid the foundations for him to become the club’s third all-time appearance maker (710), and there is no doubt the club’s current right-back has a similar feat in mind.

In fact, three of the club’s youngest players (Gerrard, Emlyn Hughes and Ian Rush) to hit 200 appearances still remain in the top six of all-time Liverpool appearance makers.

Only Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler and Phil Thompson – who hit 200 at a younger age than Alexander-Arnold – occupy a spot from 16 and below.

Alexander-Arnold commemorated his milestone game with a trademark assist for Mohamed Salah to take his career tally to 55, 42 of which have been in the Premier League – only three Reds have more in history.

It’s been a memorable 200 games for Alexander-Arnold and at just 23, we’ve only had a taste of what is to come.