Liverpool visit Chelsea this afternoon without their manager, with both sides heavily impacted by positive COVID-19 tests. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

It is a far-from-ideal situation for either side, particularly after Man City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp is absent for the Reds, along with three other first-team players who tested positive, while Thomas Tuchel is also feeling the effects of injury and Covid.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea will be eager to take all three points to preserve their title challenge, however, which makes for an enthralling clash in west London.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (GMT) – or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 3.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 8.30pm in Dubai and 7.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Chelsea vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky GO.

US Viewers

Chelsea vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the USA Network in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Chelsea vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Stamford Bridge clash on the following channels worldwide:

