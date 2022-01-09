The FA Cup journey starts here for Liverpool, against League One’s Shrewsbury at Anfield. And it’ll be a mix of youth and experience. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds’ preparations for this game have been far from smooth sailing, with the training ground closed for 48 hours amid a severe Covid outbreak.

In the lead up to the game, players who tested positive remained unnamed but assistant manager Peter Krawietz conceded the Reds have “found enough players to build a team” after looking “nearly everywhere.”

It makes for an intriguing match ahead for Liverpool and they will have Anfield in their corner for the occasion, but will a place in the next round be booked by the end of the day?

The match gets underway at 2pm (GMT) – or 9am in New York, 6am in Los Angeles, 1am (Monday) in Sydney, 6pm in Dubai and 5pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Shrewsbury is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Shrewsbury and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ first FA Cup game of the season on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 2 Digitalb, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean, 10 Play, DAZN, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, ESPN2 Norte, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1 Thailand, Astro Go, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet West, Bilibili, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Star+, ESPN2 Norte, Sportklub 1 Croatia, Cytavision Sports 4, Cytavision on the Go, discovery+, Viaplay Denmark, Eurosport Player Denmark, TV3+ HD, Star+, Viaplay Estonia, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, V Sport+ Finland, V Sport Premium, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, Free, Cosmote Sport 8 HD, Spíler1, Stöð 2 Sport 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, Premier Sports ROI 1, Premier Player HD, Sport 1, SPOTV ON 2, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Astro Go, Astro Supersport 4, GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1, beIN Sports Connect Philippines, Eleven Sports 2 Poland, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2, matchtv.ru, Match! Football 3, Sportbox.ru, 111 mio Sports 1, SportKlub 1 Slovenia, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, DAZN 1, Movistar+, Viaplay Sweden, AIS PLAY, Tivibu Spor 4, Setanta Sports+, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1, ESPN+

