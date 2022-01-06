Watford join Phillips hunt & Diaz rumour rubbished – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool might not be busy with matches at the moment but there’s plenty of transfer rumours and work to keep certain figures at the club very busy.

No Diaz move for Reds…this month at least

Already ordered your Luis Diaz tops for the transfer window? Might want to send them back.

James Pearce of the Athletic reports that “senior sources” at the club say he’s “not on the agenda” for the January window at least.

The Porto star has been widely linked with an Anfield move and is rated at around the £35m mark, but it appears we won’t be shelling out this month for him.

But just in case you still want to know what to expect if he does rock up on Merseyside, here’s everything we know about the guaranteed Ballon d’Or winner for 2022 who we should definitely sign by tomorrow at the latest whatever the cost.

Ins and Outs

Divock Origi might be leaving! Who will we turn to for our late, ridiculous goals?! Between £7-10m is the rumoured price tag and he’s reportedly fielding offers from Italy but prefers to stay in the Prem

Katie Stengel is a done deal for LFC Women – the striker joins to aid the Reds’ promotion push from the Championship

Latest Liverpool FC news

Shrewsbury expect the FA Cup tie with the Reds to go ahead as planned regardless of Covid absences as rules on eligible individuals include youth players in this competition

And we might be boosted by as many as six (!!) first-team senior players for the match against the League One side

Latest Premier League chat

Aubameyang has tested positive for Covid along with two key Gabon team-mates four days before their AFCON adventure starts in a surprising turn of events nobody could possibly have predicted

Lucas Digne has laughed in the face of Newcastle’s offer but has eyebrows raised at West Ham‘s interest and the prospect of a much-needed salary bump from £100k a weeek

Man United have a “dressing room crisis” and up to 11 players are unhappy and want to leave. We can only assume they’ve all just woken up from a curse, like King Theoden in that scene in Lord of the Rings, and looked around the squad and realised how sh*t they have all become over the last few years

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Not Liverpool. Don’t care. Enjoy the synchronised slaps of a decade ago.

Two ‘históricos’ but Zaragoza and Sevilla haven’t played each other for nearly nine years. Appropriate that they finally meet again on the 15th anniversary of the best/most ridiculous fight in Spanish football history. Carlos Diogo v Luis Fabiano ?pic.twitter.com/XuAAjmZdeb — Fútbol es la leche (@futboleslaleche) January 6, 2022

Tonight’s got Juve vs Napoli written all over it.