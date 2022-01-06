Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Watford join Phillips hunt & Diaz rumour rubbished – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool might not be busy with matches at the moment but there’s plenty of transfer rumours and work to keep certain figures at the club very busy.

 

No Diaz move for Reds…this month at least

Already ordered your Luis Diaz tops for the transfer window? Might want to send them back.

James Pearce of the Athletic reports that “senior sources” at the club say he’s “not on the agenda” for the January window at least.

The Porto star has been widely linked with an Anfield move and is rated at around the £35m mark, but it appears we won’t be shelling out this month for him.

But just in case you still want to know what to expect if he does rock up on Merseyside, here’s everything we know about the guaranteed Ballon d’Or winner for 2022 who we should definitely sign by tomorrow at the latest whatever the cost.

 

Ins and Outs

2H95FTW Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Divock Origi celebrate after the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Saturday December 4, 2021.

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 28, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp waves to the travelling supporters after the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. Leicester City won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Friday, January 1, 2020: Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (L) and Anthony Martial during the New Year's Day FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Aston Villa FC at Old Trafford. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government putting Greater Manchester in Tier 4: Stay at Home during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Aubameyang has tested positive for Covid along with two key Gabon team-mates four days before their AFCON adventure starts in a surprising turn of events nobody could possibly have predicted
  • Lucas Digne has laughed in the face of Newcastle’s offer but has eyebrows raised at West Ham‘s interest and the prospect of a much-needed salary bump from £100k a weeek
  • Man United have a “dressing room crisis” and up to 11 players are unhappy and want to leave. We can only assume they’ve all just woken up from a curse, like King Theoden in that scene in Lord of the Rings, and looked around the squad and realised how sh*t they have all become over the last few years

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Not Liverpool. Don’t care. Enjoy the synchronised slaps of a decade ago.

Tonight’s got Juve vs Napoli written all over it.

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments