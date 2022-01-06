Liverpool have been regularly linked with Porto winger Luis Diaz over the past year, with the January transfer window bringing claims of a possible eight-figure transfer.

The Reds are familiar foes with Porto, having come up against the Portuguese side six times in the past four years alone.

Marko Grujic, the 25-year-old midfielder, sealed his switch from Anfield to the Estadio do Dragao last summer, while a decade ago it was Raul Meireles who made the opposite move.

In Diogo Jota, Liverpool have another player with experience of life at Porto, having spent a season on loan from Atletico Madrid in 2016/17.

And if reports are to be believed, Jota could be joined at Anfield by another Dragoe in Diaz, with claims the Reds are seeking a deal for the winger that could be worth anywhere between £50 million and £67 million.

So what do we know about Liverpool’s rumoured pursuit so far?

Where are the rumours coming from?

Mainly from Portugal and Diaz’s native Colombia.

Most recently, for example, Record have claimed there are “very concrete possibilities” for the 24-year-old to move in the January transfer window.

They cite Liverpool as the most likely option, with any sale breaking Porto’s club record.

Journalists in Colombia have regularly named Diaz as a target for Liverpool, but there have been few – if any – reliable sources on Merseyside corroborating this information.

How much is he worth?

According to reports, Porto value their No. 7 at €80 million (£67m) this month, but this could be reduced to the region of €50 million (£42m) to €60 million (£50m) in the summer.

The player signed a five-year contract with the club upon his arrival from Junior de Barranquilla in 2019, but that €7 million transfer was only for 80 percent of his economic rights.

It had been claimed that Porto would negotiate the purchase of the remaining 20 percent, though it is unclear whether that was the case after all.

If Liverpool were to sign Diaz, they would be required to cover 100 percent of his economic rights, as third-party ownership is not permitted in the Premier League.

What has Diaz’s agent said?

In an interview with Radio Renascenca in November, Diaz’s agent Carlos Van Strahalen described interest in his client as “normal,” though he was unclear whether a deal was possible.

“It is normal. If a player plays well, he starts to stand out,” he said.

“If the majority considers him the best player in the Portuguese league, if he is the top scorer and is making a great Champions League level, that interest is normal.

“Can he leave Porto? I don’t know.”

What type of player is he?

Diaz is a powerful, athletic left winger with pace, power and skill, who looks to cut onto his stronger right foot whenever possible.

He joined Porto from Junior de Barranquilla two-and-a-half years ago, and after two impressive campaigns at the Estadio do Dragao has really come into life this term.

So far this season, Diaz has scored 14 goals and laid on five assists in 24 appearances, including a goal in each of the Champions League group games against AC Milan.

He has only failed to score or assist in three of his 15 appearances in the Primeira Liga this season, and is currently on a run of six goals and three assists in his last six league outings.

Is a deal likely?

There is certainly scope to add a player like Diaz to Jurgen Klopp‘s squad, particularly given the struggles Sadio Mane has faced over the past 12 months.

Mane, like Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, has entered the final 18 months of his contract at Anfield, and a decision will have to be made over which of the long-standing front three are retained.

Turning 25 later this month, Diaz would be a strong addition to the squad, though his price tag – even at £42 million – could be an issue, with an additional fee required for the remaining 20 percent of his economic rights.

It would not be impossible, however, and with the manner in which Liverpool conduct their business things could move rapidly if the club pushes ahead with a move.