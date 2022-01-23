‘We wouldn’t want anyone else’ – Ox commends vitally important Alisson

Alisson had his work cut out for him at Selhurst Park and if not for him, Liverpool could have fallen victim to dropping points even after storming to a two-goal lead.

The Reds had Virgil van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to thank for making a dominant start to proceedings count as Liverpool soon became their own worst enemy to let the hosts back into the game.

And while Odsonne Edouard would breach his goal, Alisson was a one-man brick wall throughout to ensure that was as far as Crystal Palace would get.

Time after time, the Brazilian was in the right place at the right time and proved just how vital it is to get the right player between the posts.

Liverpool fans know his status in the game and Oxlade-Chamberlain was of a similar mind as he praised the performance of the No. 1.

“After 35 minutes we dropped our standards a bit. Alisson has bailed us out a good few times in the past and today he had some moments,” Oxlade-Chamberlain told Sky Sports.

“We haven’t got anyone else we’d want other than him.

“When we went 2-0 up we didn’t play as good as we know we need to. Sometimes you have to go through those periods and weather the storm.”

And Liverpool managed to do just that, largely in thanks to the supreme quality of the man in back.

As for the No. 15 himself, the match proved a quick return after an ankle injury in the previous Premier League game and his latest minutes and goal consolidated his feeling of being on a good run of form.

“It’s nice to build on some good form,’ Oxlade-Chamberlain added. “Filling in as part of that front three is nice to be able to do that and offer something in behind.”