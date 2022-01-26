When is the Champions League back for last-16 ties?

The knockout stages of the Champions League are nearly upon us, with 16 teams now in the hunt for ‘Ol Big Ears, but just when do Liverpool and their European rivals return to action?

The group stages came to a close in early December with the last 16 draw then swiftly following, but it wasn’t without drama.

Usually long-winded is the general consensus, but this time it was drama-laden as a redraw was required after a number of mistakes brought into question the integrity of the initial fixtures.

It saw the Reds see their tie with Salzburg voided with Inter Milan then pulled out as their confirmed opponent, but when are Liverpool and fellow European teams scheduled to return to Champions League action?

When does the last-16 kickoff?

The first knockout round is staged throughout February and March, with the start of the last-16 ties less than three weeks away:

First leg: February 15-23

February 15-23 Second leg: March 8-16

When do the Reds play?

As group winners, Liverpool won the right to play the second leg at home against Inter Milan and will be part of the first week of action:

First leg: Wednesday, February 16 (San Siro)

Wednesday, February 16 (San Siro) Second leg: Tuesday, March 8 (Anfield)

This will be the first time since 2008 that Liverpool and Inter have met in a competitive setting.

Full last-16 draw

PSG vs. Real Madrid

Sporting CP vs. Man City

Inter vs. Liverpool

Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich

Chelsea vs. Lille

Villarreal vs. Juventus

Atletico Madrid vs. Man United

Benfica vs. Ajax

When will the quarter-final draw take place?

The hope will be that Liverpool’s name is in the hat come the end of the last 16 ties, for the fourth time under Jurgen Klopp.

The draw will take place on Friday, March 18 and will also include the semi-final and final draws – making the route to Saint Petersburg clear.