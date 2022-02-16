Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
MILAN, ITALY - Tuesday, February 15, 2022: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during the pre-match warm-up before the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between FC Internazionale Milano and Liverpool FC at the Stadio San Siro. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Inter: Elliott makes Champions League debut!

Jurgen Klopp was not short of options for his XI as Liverpool look to create a strong foundation against Inter Milan, and Harvey Elliott is named to start tonight.

Three days on from their latest victory, Liverpool are in Italy to meet Inter Milan in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie, knowing the away goal rule is no more.

The Reds arrive at the San Siro in a strong position with a healthy squad in tow, ensuring Klopp has a long list of options to turn to for any situation the match throws up.

The boss hinted at some fresh legs for the clash and that is what he has delivered.

Alisson starts his seventh successive Champions League game this season and sits behind Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

In the middle of the park, Fabinho continues as the No. 6 next to Thiago and Harvey Elliott, who makes his first appearance in Europe for the Reds.

And to lead the attack is Mohamed Salah, looking for his eighth successive away game in Europe with a goal, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.

Klopp can make five substitutions throughout the night and can turn to the likes of Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita.

Inter Milan: Handanovic; Dumfries, De Vrij, Bastoni, Skriniar, Perisic; Brozovic, Vidal, Calhanoglu; Dzeko, Lautaro

Substitutes: Cordaz, Radu, Gagliardini, Alexis Sanchez, Ranocchia, Dimarco, D’Ambrosio, Darmian, Sangalli, Carboni, Caicedo

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott; Salah, Jota, Mane

Substitutes: Kelleher, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Henderson, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diaz, Origi, Minamino, Firmino

