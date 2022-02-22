Doubts on duo’s fitness & Klopp answers title talk – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are back in action tomorrow as we host Leeds in the much-awaited game in hand. First off though we have team news and the usual headlines from the game.

Doubts over forward pair’s fitness

Yes, this is likely to be a daily theme for now isn’t it – two key forwards out injured as the Reds approach a crunch moment of the season.

We’ve got two big league games, a cup final and two knockout games coming up and Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are currently sidelined.

For the visit of Leeds there’s “no chance” that either one will be involved, but Jurgen Klopp is again keeping matters open for the Portuguese-speaking pair to return at Wembley.

“They are [pushing], but they were not on the pitch for training, so that’s not a good sign,” he said on Tuesday.

In line for Leeds

