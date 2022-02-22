Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Doubts on duo’s fitness & Klopp answers title talk – Liverpool FC Roundup

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool are back in action tomorrow as we host Leeds in the much-awaited game in hand. First off though we have team news and the usual headlines from the game.

 

Doubts over forward pair’s fitness

Yes, this is likely to be a daily theme for now isn’t it – two key forwards out injured as the Reds approach a crunch moment of the season.

We’ve got two big league games, a cup final and two knockout games coming up and Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are currently sidelined.

For the visit of Leeds there’s “no chance” that either one will be involved, but Jurgen Klopp is again keeping matters open for the Portuguese-speaking pair to return at Wembley.

“They are [pushing], but they were not on the pitch for training, so that’s not a good sign,” he said on Tuesday.

 

In line for Leeds

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 13, 2022: Liverpool's Joe Gomez during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 1st Leg match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. The game ended 0-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 19, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp bows to the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest Premier League chat

Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham (PA Images)

  • Mauricio Pochettino will have big stretchy arms next year as he’s in the middle of a tug of war between two clubs with big ambitions and little clarity over how to achieve them: Real Madrid and Man United
  • Max Kilman has been one of the league’s most underrated centre-backs this year and should be in the England squad ahead of a fair few others on form – but he should definitely still ignore these Chelsea rumours
  • James Rodriguez says he’s open to a return to Everton now that Rafa has gone. Reckon he’s just the type of player they are in need of in a dogfight!

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Here is a stunning validation of just how quickly Diaz has contributed to Liverpool’s best traits, on and off the ball.

Tonight sees the return of the Champions League. We opt for Villarreal vs Juventus. Also, in the Copa Libertadores, a team called Monagas is probably going to win, because they are playing a team called Everton, which quite frankly conjures up all sorts of bad karma.

 

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!



Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments