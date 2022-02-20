A Liverpool win and a Man City defeat turned the title race on its head on Saturday and Ilkay Gundogan knows that Jurgen Klopp‘s side will be relentless in their pursuit.

For many, the title race appeared as good as done as Pep Guardiola’s side raced to a 12-point lead with a significant misstep deemed unlikely.

However, across City’s last four league games they have dropped five points with the 3-2 defeat at Tottenham seeing Liverpool move to within six of the leaders.

A win for Klopp’s men in their game in hand against Leeds in midweek and that moves to three with the two teams still to play each other in April.

It means the title is back in the hands of both Liverpool and City with 13 and 12 games remaining respectively, and Gundogan knows to expect the Reds to make life “difficult.”

“It’s a wake-up call for us. There’s still a long way to go,” Gundogan told BBC Match of the Day after his side’s defeat on Saturday.

“It’s not a situation that we’re not used to. We know from recent years that Liverpool are always contenders. They’re always up there.

“We know they’ll try everything to make our lives as difficult as possible. The good thing is that they still need to come here to the Etihad, but there are still many games to go.”

On paper, the simplistic view is that you win every game and the title is secured but Liverpool and City will know that the Premier League does not like to follow the script.

But what we do have is an intriguing battle at the top that will test the nerves, but is exhilarating all the same.

And as Gundogan rightly points out, Liverpool will never stop. Let’s be having them.