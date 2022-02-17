Inter boss admits ‘we’ve never played a team of Liverpool’s quality before’

Inter boss Simone Inzaghi was clear in his view that his side have never come up against a team of Liverpool’s quality before, and joked they hope not to play the Reds in every game!

Jurgen Klopp‘s side may have only taken the lead in the 75th-minute, but they handled Inter dutifully with the Serie A side not able to end the night with a shot on target.

Liverpool dominated possession, total shots, time in the opposition half and most importantly, the scoreboard thanks to a gritty European performance from Klopp’s men.

There was no luck to it as some have bizarrely looked to attest online, and while Inzaghi was left feeling his team deserved more he knew just what Inter was up against.

“We hope that we don’t have to face Liverpool in every match!” Inzaghi told Amazon Prime Video after Wednesday’s match.

“I’m proud of the team, we had a great match, but we didn’t get the rewards we wanted from our best moments.

“Then the first time we switched off we were punished by an incredible goal. I congratulated the team on their performance, we would have deserved more but what we showed tonight should bode well for what comes in the future.

“Inter have stood up to one of the two strongest teams in Europe, evenings like this must give us self-belief because we played a great match.

“I think this match must be a starting point,” he continued. “We’ve played many excellent matches during the season, but we’ve never come up against a team of the quality of Liverpool before.”

They will come up against them once more in less than three weeks’ time, and while they will land at Anfield with nothing to lose, Liverpool are a different beast altogether on home soil.