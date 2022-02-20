Mohamed Salah was unplayable at times in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Norwich, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had a day to forget.

The Reds were disjointed up until Milot Rashica’s deflected effort put the visitors 1-0 up at Anfield early in the second half.

The response was majestic, however, as Sadio Mane equalised in acrobatic fashion and Salah bamboozled Norwich‘s defence to make it 2-1.

Luis Diaz then dinked home his first-ever Liverpool goal to seal the three points, on a nervy-but-relentless afternoon on Merseyside.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, WhoScored, FotMob and the TIA readers.

The incomparable Salah (8.4) once again earned the highest overall rating – this is surely one of the most one-sided PFA Player of the Year awards in history.

The 29-year-old produced some exceptional moments at Anfield, especially the goal to put Liverpool 2-1 up, as he finished calmly after some great footwork.

TIA felt it was “inevitable” that Salah would score his 150th goal, adding that it was most certainly “worth the wait.”

Ian Doyle of the Echo said that the Egyptian King took his strike “immaculately”, as he notched yet another milestone.

The runner-up on the day was Jordan Henderson (8.0), who has enjoyed an excellent week after some poor form.

The skipper produced a delightful through-ball to assist Diaz for his goal and FotMob noted that he completed an incredible 97 percent of his passes.

In third place was Diaz (7.9), as he experienced an afternoon he will never forget, bagging his maiden Liverpool goal in front of the Kop.

The Colombian was “much better” in the second half, according to Doyle, while TIA described him as “hard-working and dangerous.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain (5.6) was really poor at Anfield, however, deservedly getting the lowest rating after an erratic showing.

Next up for Liverpool is Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Leeds at Anfield (7.45pm GMT).