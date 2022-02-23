Liverpool could equal a club record if a rare goalscorer finds the back of the net against Leeds, while Mohamed Salah could produce a feat not seen since 1996.

Last Saturday, Luis Diaz became the 16th different Reds player to score in the league during this campaign.

The club record is 17, set in 1911/12, and has been reached twice under Jurgen Klopp – in 2015/16 and 2019/2020.

Harvey Elliott, Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, James Milner and Joe Gomez are all yet to score in the Premier League this season.

Salah’s big target

Salah could become only the third Liverpool player in history to score a hat-trick against the same team at Anfield in successive league seasons after Ian Rush (vs. Coventry in 1982/83 and 1983/84) and Robbie Fowler (vs. Arsenal in 1994/95 and 1995/96).

Deadly duo

Against Norwich on Saturday, Salah became the 10th player to reach 150 career goals for Liverpool

In the same game, Sadio Mane joined John Barnes on 108 goals for the Reds – both are joint-16th on the all-time scorers list.

It was the 30th time that both Salah and Mane had scored in the same Premier League game for Liverpool – the most of any pair of players for a team in the competition’s history.

Shut up shop

Liverpool have scored more top-flight goals from the 76th minute onwards (14) than any other team in the division, while also conceding the fewest (two).

They have not conceded a first-half goal in any of the last nine matches, since Shrewsbury scored at Anfield in the FA Cup last month.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last 24 Anfield games in league and cup since Fulham’s league win in March 2021.

But…

Liverpool have not kept a clean sheet in the last eight home league meetings with Leeds – though they have scored in each of the last 10.

Downfall

Leeds have lost six of their last nine league games, taking seven points in that sequence.

Only Norwich (53) have conceded more top-flight goals this season than Leeds’ 50.

Thirty of the goals conceded by Leeds in the league this season have come in the last 10 games, since their last clean sheet at home to Crystal Palace at the end of November.

Tonight’s referee

Michael Oliver took charge of this fixture last season – awarding Liverpool two penalties in their 4-3 win.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 25, Jota 17, Mane 11, Firmino 8, Minamino 7, Fabinho 6, Origi 5, Henderson 3, Keita 3, Oxlade-Chamberlain 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Thiago 2, Van Dijk 2, Diaz 1, Elliott 1, Gordon 1, Jones 1, Robertson 1, own goals 1

Leeds: Raphinha 9, Harrison 6, James 4, Rodrigo 3, Bamford 2, Llorente 2, Ayling 1, Dallas 1, Gelhardt 1, Klich 1, Phillips 1, Roberts 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).