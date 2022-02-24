It was a relentless, record-equalling and chart-topping victory over Leeds on Wednesday, with Liverpool showing no mercy with the prize firmly in focus.

Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds were finely tuned to pounce on Leeds at Anfield, showing little apathy for their plight at the bottom of the table, instead insistent on sending a message.

It was one that hit home with a double from both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in addition to Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk cutting the gap at the top of the table to three points.

League action will take a temporary break for Liverpool with the cup final before the FA Cup run continues, but there is plenty to take from the lastest win.

Here are 10 of the best statistics to emerge from the 6-0 win!

Liverpool now make up the top three in the Premier League‘s goal charts, with Salah (19), Jota (12) and Mane 11.

Oh, and they also make up the top three in the assist charts with Trent (10), Salah (10) and Robertson (9).

It was the first time both centre-backs have scored in the same league game at Anfield since September 1968.

The Reds have now equalled the club record for 17 different goalscorers in a single league season, previously set in the 1911/12, 2015/16 and 2019/20 seasons.

Any one of Harvey Elliott, Kostas Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konate, James Milner or Joe Gomez scoring in the league in the remainder of the campaign will break the record.

Sadio Mane has now scored 10+ goals in the Premier League in eight consecutive seasons. Talk about consistency.

Mohamed Salah now has 10+ goals and 10+ assists in a single Premier League season for the third time (he did the same in 2017/18 and 2019/20). It’s frighteningly good.

Virgil van Dijk is now unbeaten at Anfield in 59 Premier League games (W51, D8), it equals the top-flight record set by Lee Sharpe for a single club (Man United).

Alisson now has 100 clean sheets in European club football, 74 for the Reds and 26 for Roma.

The match heralded the 31st time that both Salah and Mane have scored in the same Premier League game for the Reds.

And Mohamed Salah moves to outright ninth in the club’s all-time goalscoring charts, surpassing Harry Chambers with 152 goals. He’s now just seven away from overtaking Michael Owen.

It all makes for welcome reading with the Reds firing on all cylinders across every department, now it’s all eyes on lifting the first piece of silverware since July 2020.

Off to Wembley, we go!