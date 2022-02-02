Travelling Kop reduced in numbers for Champions League trip to San Siro

Liverpool travel to the San Siro later this month to meet Inter Milan in the first leg of the last 16 Champions League tie, and it is to be played out in a reduced capacity stadium once more.

February 16 will be the second time in just over two months that the Reds are to take to the San Siro pitch, having met AC Milan in the final group game in December.

At that time, the stadium was operating at 75 percent capacity, however, it has since further reduced to 50 percent for the upcoming match against Inter.

This is due to Italy’s continued Covid restrictions that includes a two-tiered green pass system that requires evidence of vaccination – only if the most recent jab is no more than six months old – or recovery from Covid.

With the San Siro capped at 50 percent at the time of Liverpool’s tie, the Reds have been given 2,180 tickets for the first leg as opposed to the 3,269 received against AC Milan.

It’s a continued sign of the times but the Reds will make enough noise to make you think there is more than double the number in the ground.

And for those making the trip to Italy, the latest guidance from the Foreign Office is:

Italy will accept the UK’s proof of COVID-19 recovery and vaccination record as the equivalent to a green pass. From 1 February you must have had your final vaccine within 180 days for your vaccination certificate to be valid when visiting Italy. [If fully vaccinated] you must show evidence of a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours before entering Italy OR a negative antigen test taken within 24 hours before entering Italy.

As for entering the stadium, Liverpool have confirmed that fans must “sho your NHS COVID vaccination travel pass. This applies to all fans from the age of 12 upwards as per Italian laws.”

Liverpool’s meeting with Inter is the third game away from Anfield in the month of February and the fourth game of six, possibly seven should Leeds‘ visit be rearranged, in the space of 21 days.