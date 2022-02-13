Liverpool look to keep the momentum going this afternoon as they visit Burnley in the Premier League (2pm kickoff GMT). Here’s how to stream online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds are back in action today as they head to Turf Moor seeking a sixth consecutive win, and a club-record fifth win in a row at the home of Burnley.

Sean Dyche’s side are bottom of the Premier League and needing to catch up with the fixture list having seen a number of games postponed, and are in fighting form after three straight draws.

Liverpool are resounding favourites, but with the Clarets having held both Arsenal and Man United recently, they will be well aware of the challenge ahead.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 2pm (GMT) – or 9am in New York, 6am in Los Angeles, 1am (Monday) in Sydney, 6pm in Dubai and 5pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Burnley vs. Liverpool is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Burnley vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league game on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 2 Digitalb, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, ESPN Argentina, Star+, RUSH, Optus Sport, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Go, Star Sports Select HD1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, ESPN Peru, SportKlub 1 Serbia, Astro Go, Astro Supersport, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, DAZN, ESPN Chile, QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China, iQiyi, Migu, ESPN Colombia, Sportklub 1 Croatia, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 3, Premier Sport, Viaplay Denmark, See, TV3 Sport, V Sport Premium, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport 2 Finland, RMC Sport 2, Cosmote Sport 3 HD, 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player, SiminnSport, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Mola, Setanta Sports Kazakhstan, SPOTV ON, IPKO TVim, SuperSport Kosova 1, TSN2 Malta, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Spark Sport, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, MaxTV Go, TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play, nc+ GO, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4, Eurosport Romania, Eurosport Player Romania, Okko Sport, 102 (HD) mio Stadium, mio Stadium 108, mio Stadium 107, mio Stadium 105, SportKlub 1 Slovenia, Movistar+, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium, True Premier Football HD 2, True Premier Football HD 1, S Sport+, S Sport, Peacock, K+ SPORT 1

You can follow all the action today and throughout the 2021/22 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.