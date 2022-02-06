After 14 days, Liverpool are finally back in action and it’s in the fourth round of the FA Cup against the Championship’s Cardiff. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side are back at Anfield for the first time since January 16 and are aiming to extend their unbeaten run at home to 22 games and progress to the last 16 of the FA Cup.

Cardiff, placed 20th in the Championship, await this afternoon having overcome Preston in the previous round to book their place alongside the Reds.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last six in all competitions and in mid-week Cardiff won back-to-back games for only the third time this season.

With players to return and a possible Luis Diaz debut, there is plenty to look forward to this afternoon as the pursuit for a second Wembley appearance in 2021/22 continues.

The match gets underway at 12pm (GMT) – or 7am in New York, 4am in Los Angeles, 11pm in Sydney, 4pm in Dubai and 3pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Cardiff is being shown live on ITV and the ITV Hub in the UK which is available to live stream here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Cardiff and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ FA Cup game of the season on the following channels worldwide:

