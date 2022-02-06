Luis Diaz got his first run out as a Liverpool player and while his assist, we’re counting it, was met by pure delight he also gave us all a scare over his knee.

The new No. 23 was introduced just before the hour mark to mass applause, with his Liverpool career getting swiftly underway a week on from the announcement of his signing.

Slotting in on the left-wing, Diaz didn’t take long to impress with his expert close control at the by-line to set up Takumi Minamino‘s goal only a sign of things to come.

Hearts were then in mouths, however, as he grasped at his knee in pain on the turf – and considering Liverpool’s luck with injury, many feared the worst.

Thankfully, it was a contact injury with studs sliding down his kneecap and he was able to see out the game, but it marked an official welcome to life in English football.

“Luis came on and it’s just a bruise and a little cut there [on the knee]. Everybody told him [in the dressing room], ‘Welcome to England’,” Klopp told ITV post-match with a wry grin.

“There will be a scar at the end so he knows what he did in the first game! But all good.

“I sat down and had a look at the screen and I saw that nothing happened when he landed, just the biggest guy of Cardiff stepped on his knee,” Klopp added on the incident to beINSPORTS.

“I think he was unlucky that it even happened but lucky that it will not be anything serious.”

It’s all Reds will want to hear with another chance to see Diaz in action on Thursday when Leicester make the trip to Anfield for the Premier League clash.

The Colombian was one of a number of positive to emerge from Sunday’s 3-1 win, with Harvey Elliott marking his return with a goal and Thiago playing his first minutes since mid-December.