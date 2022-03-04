10 key things to know ahead of Liverpool vs. West Ham

Liverpool could extend an incredible winning streak with a victory over West Ham this weekend, in what is a huge Premier League clash at Anfield.

Liverpool vs. West Ham

Premier League | Anfield

Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 5.30pm (GMT)

The Reds host David Moyes’ top-four hopefuls on Saturday evening, looking to move within three points of Man City before their visit of Man United.

Here are 10 things to know ahead of the match.

1. West Ham impressing again

As a former Everton and Man United manager, it is no surprise that Liverpool fans don’t have a huge amount of time for Moyes.

The Scot continues to do an admirable job with West Ham, however, with Champions League qualification still not out of the question.

The Hammers sit fifth in the table ahead of the weekend, although sixth-place Arsenal are level on points with three games in hand.

Victory over Liverpool back in November showed exactly what West Ham are capable of and they will be a threat at Anfield.

Granted, their form has dipped of late, with only one league win in three and a defeat to Southampton in the FA Cup, but they are an impressive outfit.

2. Bowen on Liverpool’s radar

When Jarrod Bowen was linked with a move to Liverpool last year, some turned their noses up at the rumour.

The Englishman has shown exactly why he could be a future Red, however, standing out as arguably West Ham‘s star man along with Declan Rice.

Bowen has chipped in with eight goals and assists apiece in the league this season – only Trent Alexander-Arnold (10), Andy Robertson (nine) and Mohamed Salah (nine) have more of the latter.

A direct runner who possesses versatility, a strong work ethic and reliable end product, the 25-year-old could be a shrewd addition this summer.

And before the game, Klopp has praised him as an “unbelievable player.”

3. Potential Hammers lineup

This is not only a vital game for Liverpool, with Moyes well aware that dropped points will be damaging in the top-four race.

For that reason, West Ham‘s strongest possible starting lineup is expected, with Rice an influential figure in midfield alongside Tomas Soucek, should the Czech have recovered from a head injury in midweek.

Craig Dawson, Kurt Zouma and fit-again Aaron Cresswell will likely make up a back three, with Ben Johnson and Pablo Fornals in wing-back roles and Bowen and Manuel Lanzini playing off Michail Antonio in attack.

There are no new injuries for the Hammers, but Angelo Obgonna is sidelined for the season with a knee problem, while Ryan Fredericks and Arthur Masuaku are also out.

Predicted West Ham XI (3-4-2-1): Fabianski; Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Johnson, Rice, Soucek, Fornals; Bowen, Lanzini, Antonio

4. Who’s out for Liverpool?

Just when it looked as though Liverpool were largely injury free, a few issues have started cropping up.

Thiago is out of Saturday’s game, as he recovers from the hamstring issue picked up before the League Cup final, and Roberto Firmino is also still unavailable.

Curtis Jones is a doubt with a thigh injury suffered against Norwich in the FA Cup, Joel Matip misses out through illness (not Covid) and Naby Keita is not a certainty to be fit.

5. Predicted Reds XI

Having made 10 changes in midweek, Liverpool should field their best available team on Saturday night.

That means Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk will partner one another at centre-back, with Alexander-Arnold and Robertson also coming back in.

Fabinho is a certainty to start in midfield, with Jordan Henderson and Keita the favourites to accompany the Brazilian. Harvey Elliott could feature if the latter is out.

In attack, Klopp could go back to the League Cup final trio of Salah, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane, although Diogo Jota is pushing hard for a start after returning to full fitness.

Possible Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Diaz, Mane

6. “Nothing has changed…”

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Klopp admitted he still plans to leave Liverpool in the summer of 2024:

“The plan is still the same. “I realised when I gave the answer [in an interview on Wednesday]. I thought ‘oh god’, but I couldn’t take it back. I was just not in the situation. “The plan is still the same, nothing has changed really.”

Don’t break our hearts, Jurgen!

7. A best run in 16 years?

On Wednesday, Liverpool matched a record that dates back to 2007, winning an 11th match in succession in all competitions.

Victory over West Ham will, therefore, see Klopp’s men surpass that, as this potentially astonishing season gathers momentum.

Not since August 2006 have they won 12 in a row – in a run of 14 that includes the FA Cup final victory over West Ham.

8. Did you know?

Robertson has returned to top form after a slow start to the season, proving to be as influential as ever down the left flank.

On Saturday, the 27-year-old can reach an impressive milestone, with one more assist needed to reach 50 for Liverpool.

It would also take Robertson one clear of Robbie Fowler and into the top 15 of the Reds’ top assist-makers since LFCHistory records began in 1969/70.

Leading the way are Sir Kenny Dalglish (165) and Steven Gerrard (145), with Firmino (66) and Alexander-Arnold (58) in eighth and ninth place, respectively.

9. Saturday Night with Jonathan Moss

Jon Moss will take charge of Saturday’s clash.

Meanwhile, Darren England is in charge of VAR for another Reds game, having failed to award Salah penalties against both Burnley and Leicester in recent weeks.

This will be Moss’ third Liverpool game of the season – he oversaw the 5-0 drubbing of Watford at Vicarage Road, as well as the 3-0 win over Brentford at Anfield.

10. “And it’s live…”

Liverpool vs. West Ham is live on Sky Sports from 5pm (GMT) on Saturday, with kickoff at 5.30pm.

This Is Anfield’s matchday live blog will be in full flow as always, as Dan Clubbe guides you through the action from 4.45pm.

This is a big one!