Liverpool are on the road for the first time in nearly a month in the Premier League as they meet Brighton, with Jurgen Klopp making three changes from the midweek defeat.

The Reds fell to only their third defeat of the season against Inter but that’s “more than enough” for Klopp, with a win no negotiable today to cut Man City‘s lead back to three points.

Liverpool have won their last seven in the league, conversely Brighton are on a run of four straight defeats. They will not be taken lightly, however, following the draw back in October.

And Alisson is out for his 19th clean sheet in all competitions, behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

In midfield, Jordan Henderson returns from the start to captain the side next to Fabinho and Naby Keita.

Mohamed Salah starts amid fresh debate regarding his contract and is joined by Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane.

The manager is not short on options from the bench this afternoon, with Roberto Firmino making his return to the matchday squad for the first time since the trip to the San Siro.

Brighton: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella; Lamptey, Bissouma, Alzate, March; Mac Allister, Trossard, Maupay

Substitutes: Steele, McGill, Duffy, Leonard, Mwepu, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Welbeck

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Diaz, Mane

Substitutes: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Gomez, Milner, Thiago, Jones, Elliott, Firmino, Jota