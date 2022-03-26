The Liverpool Legends host Barcelona today in a charity match at Anfield, with plenty of stars to be back on the pitch for both sides.

We all know what unfolded the last time Barcelona sent a team to Anfield, they’ve not quite been the same since.

But this time around it is a legend vs. legend affair for two of the most successful clubs in Europe, for a charity match that is to raise valuable funds for the community.

The game was postponed due to the pandemic but fans will now get the chance to see the likes of Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher back in red, while Rivaldo features as a bonified Barcelona legend.

Here is the squad list for both Liverpool and Barcelona and their respective managers for the game at Anfield this afternoon.

Liverpool Legends

Goalkeepers: Jerzy Dudek, Sander Westerveld

Defenders: Jamie Carragher, Sami Hyypia, Daniel Agger, Glen Johnson, Fabio Aurelio, Jose Enrique, Bjorn Tore Kvarme, Phill Babb

Midfielders: Steven Gerrard, Steve McManaman, Patrik Berger, Jason McAteer, Vladimir Smicer, Salif Diao, Stewart Downing, Dirk Kuyt

Forwards: Luis Garcia, Milan Baros, Maxi Rodriguez

Managers

Managers: Sir Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush

Assistant managers: John Barnes and John Aldridge

Barcelona Legends

Goalkeepers: Jesus Angoy, Francesc Xavier Doz Guzman

Defenders: Frederic Déhu, Miquel Soler, Juliano Belletti, Edmilson, Francesco Coco, Dani Tortolero, Juan Carlos

Midfielders: Juan Pablo Sorin, Guillermo Amor, Gaizka Mendieta, Roberto Trashorras, Ludovic Giuly, Edgar Davids, Jofre Mateu, Roger Garcia, Rivaldo

Forwards: Giovanni, Luis Garcia, Javier Saviola, Oriol Riera

Manager

Albert Ferrer

* You can watch Liverpool Legends vs. Barcelona Legends live here with a virtual ticket, kickoff at Anfield is at 3pm (GMT).