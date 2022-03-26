The Liverpool Legends host Barcelona today in a charity match at Anfield, with plenty of stars to be back on the pitch for both sides.
We all know what unfolded the last time Barcelona sent a team to Anfield, they’ve not quite been the same since.
But this time around it is a legend vs. legend affair for two of the most successful clubs in Europe, for a charity match that is to raise valuable funds for the community.
The game was postponed due to the pandemic but fans will now get the chance to see the likes of Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher back in red, while Rivaldo features as a bonified Barcelona legend.
Here is the squad list for both Liverpool and Barcelona and their respective managers for the game at Anfield this afternoon.
Liverpool Legends
Goalkeepers: Jerzy Dudek, Sander Westerveld
Defenders: Jamie Carragher, Sami Hyypia, Daniel Agger, Glen Johnson, Fabio Aurelio, Jose Enrique, Bjorn Tore Kvarme, Phill Babb
Midfielders: Steven Gerrard, Steve McManaman, Patrik Berger, Jason McAteer, Vladimir Smicer, Salif Diao, Stewart Downing, Dirk Kuyt
Forwards: Luis Garcia, Milan Baros, Maxi Rodriguez
Managers
Managers: Sir Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush
Assistant managers: John Barnes and John Aldridge
Barcelona Legends
Goalkeepers: Jesus Angoy, Francesc Xavier Doz Guzman
Defenders: Frederic Déhu, Miquel Soler, Juliano Belletti, Edmilson, Francesco Coco, Dani Tortolero, Juan Carlos
Midfielders: Juan Pablo Sorin, Guillermo Amor, Gaizka Mendieta, Roberto Trashorras, Ludovic Giuly, Edgar Davids, Jofre Mateu, Roger Garcia, Rivaldo
Forwards: Giovanni, Luis Garcia, Javier Saviola, Oriol Riera
Manager
Albert Ferrer
* You can watch Liverpool Legends vs. Barcelona Legends live here with a virtual ticket, kickoff at Anfield is at 3pm (GMT).
Fan Comments