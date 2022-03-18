Diogo Jota has looked ahead to “nine finals” for Liverpool in the Premier League, insisting his belief that they can not only win the title but also two more trophies.

Jota’s goal put the Reds on their way to a 2-0 win at Arsenal on Wednesday night, moving them to within a point of Man City with nine games left to play.

With the two sides still to meet at the Etihad on April 10, the title run-in promises to be an enthralling one, with Liverpool in an incredible position given they were 14 points behind as recently as January.

They also remain in the hunt for both the Champions League and FA Cup, with the quarter-finals of both tournaments ahead, which has raised hopes of a trophy quadruple.

It still seems unlikely, but with Liverpool in almost full health at present, and with Jurgen Klopp blessed with top-class options to rotate in almost every position, there is a growing confidence.

While Andy Robertson took a more cautious approach as he insisted he “would still rather be in Man City‘s position,” in his post-match interview with LFCTV, Jota was more emphatic.

“I think so,” he said when asked if he would have taken the current situation back in January.

“By then the gap was much bigger. We reduced that, it’s up to us now. Nine games, nine finals. I believe we can do it.”

Jota, who is part of an exciting attacking group also featuring Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino, is not only looking to lift the Premier League, though.

The Portuguese continue his interview by outlining why he believes success could still come on three more fronts.

“It’s very exciting, we are [fighting] on all fronts,” he said.

“I think we can win those titles. We are together as a unit, as a group, we have pretty much everyone available, so we can fight for it.”