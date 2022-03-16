Andy Robertson did not rise to Bernardo Silva’s latest comments after the 2-0 win at Arsenal, instead agreeing with his stance as he knows the Reds are up against “one of the best in the world.”

Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino both pulled out to sumptuous finishes to steer Liverpool to a ninth successive league victory that moved the Reds to within just one point of Man City.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side are not in Premier League action until after the international break, and against Watford, on their return, a victory would send the Reds top – at least temporarily.

It precedes the clash at Man City the following weekend and with the title race on everyone’s lips, Robertson did not ignite a fire having agreed with City’s view, or rather Bernardo Silva’s.

The Portuguese attacker was eager to stress that Liverpool “still have to play in our stadium” and that “it’s still better to be in our position” after their 0-0 draw.

And Robertson was savvy in his answer as the title talk was presented to him by Sky Sports after the win on Wednesday evening.

“It was a game in hand, I don’t like games in hand much, I would rather points on the board. I would still rather be in Man City‘s position,” Robertson said.

“They are ahead, they’ve got a point advantage. We still need to go to their place and things like that, a couple of their players said that after the game and I agree with that.

“We just need to keep going, try to keep winning games. We’re in fine form just know, but we have another huge game on Sunday – a chance to get to Wembley – and then an international break.

“We need to keep pushing and winning games and if we do that, we will be there or thereabouts at the end of the season.

“They are a point better off,” Robertson added. “They are a fantastic team, one of the best in the world.

“They’ll obviously try and have a strong finish. It’s a sprint to the finish line [after the international break].

“We’re in the race, a lot of people maybe didn’t think we were going to be come January time but we are definitely in the race and we just need to focus on what we’re doing and picking up as many points as possible.”