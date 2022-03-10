Jurgen Klopp‘s ability to find the right words at the right moment is a defining aspect of his management, with his emotional intelligence a “perfect fit” with Liverpool.

Adam Lallana worked alongside Klopp for five years before moving on to Brighton in the summer of 2020, forming a close relationship with the German from the get-go.

And he is to come up close and personal on Saturday as Liverpool travel south for another all-important Premier League game, where you can guarantee the manager will be full of motivational words.

It is to be the Reds’ fourth game in the space of 10 days and having been in the inner circle, Lallana offered an interesting insight into how Klopp works pre-match.

“His work, in my experience, is always done before the match at the hotel where he gives his motivational team talk,” Lallana told BBC 5 Live Sport.

“He’ll always refer to different situations within life or within where the lads are at at the moment or the situation they have in front of them.

“And that’s what’s he’s about. That’s his bread and butter,” he continued. “That’s where he comes into his own.

“Having the ability to motivate players every three or four days, it’s remarkable how he can do that.

“He has the ability, even though he’s standing in front of the same people every three or four days in the same room with the same whiteboard, to refer to something or someone to just motivate his team for the next job in hand.

“That was his biggest strength I thought, more so than the tactical side of the game he was always more motivational, more emotional and that’s how he would want his team to play.

“If you’ve got a game every three, four days you’ve got to think outside the box at times to try and bring some motivation, it’s not just about football and the game that can get you motivated.”

And motivated Lallana was, as he added: “You’d always walk out of the hotel room and you’d want to play there and then.

“And that’s how you see his team play. You’ve heard the quote, ‘heavy metal’ and that’s similar to playing with emotion.

“That’s why he and Anfield and Liverpool have been the perfect fit for the past six, seven years.”

With another defining week ahead in the Premier League and FA Cup prior to the international break, Klopp will undoubtedly not be short on words for his team.