Michael Edwards will vacate his role as Liverpool’s sporting director in the summer, and his impressive CV has seen him emerge on a new shortlist for PSG.

Edwards is set to depart the Reds on the expiry of his contract at the end of the season, with current deputy Julian Ward already confirmed as his replacement.

The transfer expert, who has been with Liverpool in various roles since 2011, has already been linked with the likes of Newcastle and Real Madrid, with the latter reported to have made an offer.

It is no surprise to see him on the radar of top clubs around Europe, and though it is claimed he has no new job lined up, Edwards certainly has options to consider.

According to the Telegraph‘s Sam Wallace, PSG are weighing up a possible move for the Englishman as they look to move on from existing sporting director Leonardo.

Leonardo is expected to leave the club in the near future, along with manager Mauricio Pochettino, with PSG’s exit from the Champions League at the hands of Real increasing the likelihood of change.

Wallace claims that Edwards is one of four figures on the French club’s shortlist, along with Atletico Madrid’s Andrea Berta, Sassuolo’s Giovanni Rossi and Sporting CP’s Hugo Viana.

Whether Edwards would accept an offer from PSG remains to be seen, with it even speculated that he could take up a new role entirely.

“The job is not a straightforward one,” Wallace adds.

“With heavy input from the club’s Qatari ownership who pushed through the signing of free agent Lionel Messi last summer in what has not turned out to be a successful transition to a new club.”