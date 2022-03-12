Another game is upon us and it, of course, means there are more records for Mohamed Salah to equal and break, as Liverpool look to make it three from three at 12.30pm.

Liverpool are unbeaten at the AMEX having won four of five visits in all competitions, the other being last season’s draw.

The Reds are two goals away from recording their 2,000th in the Premier League era with only Manchester United (2,172) scoring more.

and Liverpool could record an eighth successive league win for the first time since February 2020 (a sequence of 18).

What will be ticked off first?

Naby Keita could play the 100th game of his Liverpool career, in all competitions.

And should a player score his first league goal of the season, this team will set a new club record of 18 different league scorers in a single campaign, surpassing the 17 in 1911/12.

Those yet to score include Ibrahima Konate, James Milner, Kostas Tsimikas, Harvey Elliott… and Alisson!

They have not conceded a first-half goal in any of the last 14 games since Shrewsbury did so in the FA Cup in January, and in those 14 games have conceded only five goals.

Salah above the rest?

Kenny Dalglish, with 6, has scored more goals against Brighton than any other Liverpool player in all games. Mo Salah could equal that – he has 5, the same number as Ian Rush.

Salah is one goal away from becoming only the third man to score 50 away goals for the club in the Premier League era.

Michael Owen scored 55 and Steven Gerrard 51. He would be the first non-Englishman to achieve the feat for the Reds.

And the No. 11 is one goal short of reaching 20 league goals in a single campaign for the fourth time in his five seasons with the Reds. He scored 19 times in the other season.

Early bird gets the worm

In all games played at 12.30 pm under Jurgen Klopp, the Reds have lost five of 27 while they have won eight and lost three of the 17 played away from home.

This is Liverpool’s third 12.30 pm kick off this season. They beat Burnley 2-0 at Anfield in August and won 5-0 at Watford in October.

Trouble on the coast?

Brighton had been on a club-record Premier League run of seven games unbeaten before facing Manchester United last month.

They were beaten that night and have now equalled their club record of four successive Premier League defeats, previously set in April 2019.

They have conceded at least two goals in their last four league games – the longest such run since September 2018.

Not since their fourth-tier days in March 1999 have they shipped more than one goal in five league matches in a row.

This Season’s Scorers

Brighton: Maupay 9, MacAllister 4, Trossard 4, Webster 3, Welbeck 3, Connolly 2, Moder 2, Mwepu 2, Bissouma 1, Burn 1, Duffy 1, Dunk 1, Zeqiri 1, own goals 1

Liverpool: Salah 27, Jota 17, Mane 14, Minamino 9, Firmino 8, Fabinho 6, Origi 5, Henderson 3, Keita 3, Oxlade-Chamberlain 3, Van Dijk 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Thiago 2, Diaz 1, Elliott 1, Gordon 1, Jones 1, Matip 1, Robertson 1, own goals 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).