Mohamed Salah has travelled with the Liverpool squad to London ahead of the Premier League clash with Arsenal, after recovering from a knee injury.

Salah had been considered a doubt for the trip to Arsenal after suffering a knee injury midway through the second half at Brighton on Saturday.

But Jurgen Klopp delivered a positive update on the Egyptian’s fitness in his pre-match press conference, revealing that he was due to return to training on Tuesday.

That appears to have been the case, with Salah pictured among the squad walking in London on Wednesday morning, hours before kickoff at the Emirates.

The No. 11 could be expected to start against Arsenal, then, with Klopp facing a decision over which of his five regular starting attackers makes up the forward line.

It seems as though a near-full squad travelled to London, bar James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas, who are both out with illness, and possibly Divock Origi.

While it is difficult to make out whether Origi or Alisson are with the squad, the goalkeeper looks to be walking at the back of the group alongside two staff members.

There are no surprises in the squad, with Klopp no longer turning to academy players to make up numbers, and it looks as though 22 players travelled.

This would see two left out of the matchday 20, with Adrian to be joined by one other – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Joe Gomez are the most likely candidates.

Liverpool’s travelling squad vs. Arsenal

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson

Midfielders: Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott

Forwards: Salah, Mane, Diaz, Jota, Firmino, Minamino