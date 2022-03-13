Neco Williams has opened up on the social media abuse from Liverpool ‘fans’ that led to him briefly closing off contact, saying it left him “angry” and “embarrassed.”

For a relatively low-profile youngster, Williams has attracted a strange level of criticism during his time with Jurgen Klopp‘s first team.

Now shining on loan at Fulham, the right-back spent two-and-a-half years with the senior squad prior to his switch to Craven Cottage, making 33 appearances so far.

The majority of those came last season, including a run of four consecutive starts across the Premier League and Champions League, but it was the 7-2 win over Lincoln that attracted the most attention.

So fierce was the social media response to Williams’ performance that night that he restored to ‘blacking out’ his feeds, and speaking to VERSUS about his experience, he revealed its impact.

“Even though I’m only 20 now, I’ve been through I’d say quite a lot and experienced quite a lot,” he reflected.

“I’ve been through the highs and I’ve been through the lows. It’s been like a rollercoaster.

“I had a hard time on social media when I was probably 19. I remember that time quite well because it was the first-ever time I got abused on Twitter for one of my performances.

“I’m not going to lie, it was a very tough time. Everything was just horrible on there, and that was the first-ever time I’d experienced that.

“I didn’t want to be around anyone, I just went straight to my house in Liverpool and stayed there on my own.

“I just felt angry, embarrassed, I didn’t know what to do. Looking back on it now, I just wish I spoke to more people.

“I would 100 percent tell younger people to connect with real people and tell them what’s going on, how you’re feeling and just get it basically all off your chest.”

Neco Williams was speaking in association with Childline. If you’re worried about anything or need support, you can call Childline at any time on 0800 1111, or find support online at Childline.org.uk.