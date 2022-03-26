It was nostalgia central for Liverpool supporters as the legends side assembled to meet the Barcelona Legends at Anfield, and despite the scoreline was an occasion to savour.

With the sun shining, surprising for March in England, it was a time to let go of the quadruple hunt stress and bask in those that came before.

Anfield was in a joyous mood and rightly so with the matchup for a brilliant cause and a time to turn back the clock.

Which Steven Gerrard assisted with thanks to another ruthlessly taken penalty that put the Reds 1-0 up, ensuring his name reverberated around the ground as the favourite son delivered once more.

Giovanni and Rivaldo would spoil the party to see Barcelona leave with the glory, but the day was about more than just the scoreline.

With 22 different Liverpool legends in action, here is a photo of each!

Steven Gerrard

Jamie Carragher

Daniel Agger

Dirk Kuyt

Luis Garcia

Jerzy Dudek

Sami Hyypia

Sander Westerveld

Patrik Berger

Glen Johnson

Jose Enrique

Steve McManaman

Jason McAteer

Milan Baros

Maxi Rodriguez

Fabio Aurelio

Phill Babb

Bjorn Tore Kvarme

Vladimir Smicer

Stewart Downing

Salif Diao