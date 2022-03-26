It was nostalgia central for Liverpool supporters as the legends side assembled to meet the Barcelona Legends at Anfield, and despite the scoreline was an occasion to savour.
With the sun shining, surprising for March in England, it was a time to let go of the quadruple hunt stress and bask in those that came before.
Anfield was in a joyous mood and rightly so with the matchup for a brilliant cause and a time to turn back the clock.
Which Steven Gerrard assisted with thanks to another ruthlessly taken penalty that put the Reds 1-0 up, ensuring his name reverberated around the ground as the favourite son delivered once more.
Giovanni and Rivaldo would spoil the party to see Barcelona leave with the glory, but the day was about more than just the scoreline.
With 22 different Liverpool legends in action, here is a photo of each!
Steven Gerrard
Jamie Carragher
Daniel Agger
Dirk Kuyt
Luis Garcia
Jerzy Dudek
Sami Hyypia
Sander Westerveld
Patrik Berger
Glen Johnson
Jose Enrique
Steve McManaman
Jason McAteer
Milan Baros
Maxi Rodriguez
Fabio Aurelio
Phill Babb
Bjorn Tore Kvarme
Vladimir Smicer
Stewart Downing
Salif Diao
