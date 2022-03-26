Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Photos: Every Liverpool player in action for LFC Legends vs. Barcelona

It was nostalgia central for Liverpool supporters as the legends side assembled to meet the Barcelona Legends at Anfield, and despite the scoreline was an occasion to savour.

With the sun shining, surprising for March in England, it was a time to let go of the quadruple hunt stress and bask in those that came before.

Anfield was in a joyous mood and rightly so with the matchup for a brilliant cause and a time to turn back the clock.

Which Steven Gerrard assisted with thanks to another ruthlessly taken penalty that put the Reds 1-0 up, ensuring his name reverberated around the ground as the favourite son delivered once more.

Giovanni and Rivaldo would spoil the party to see Barcelona leave with the glory, but the day was about more than just the scoreline.

With 22 different Liverpool legends in action, here is a photo of each!

 

Steven Gerrard

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's captain Steven Gerrard pats his badge at the end of the match after the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Currie/Propaganda)

 

Jamie Carragher

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's Jamie Carragher during the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Daniel Agger

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's Daniel Agger during the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Currie/Propaganda)

 

Dirk Kuyt

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's Dirk Kuyt during the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Luis Garcia

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's Luis Garcia sticks out his tongue during the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Currie/Propaganda)

 

Jerzy Dudek

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek after the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Currie/Propaganda)

 

Sami Hyypia

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's Sami Hyypiä during the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Sander Westerveld

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's goalkeeper Sander Westerveld during the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Patrik Berger

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's Patrik Berger during the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Glen Johnson

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's Glen Johnson challenges Barcelona?s Javier Saviola during the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Currie/Propaganda)

 

Jose Enrique

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's Jose Enrique during the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Currie/Propaganda)

 

Steve McManaman

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's Steve McManaman during the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Jason McAteer

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's Jason McAteer (R) during the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Milan Baros

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's Milan Baroš during the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Maxi Rodriguez

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's Maxi Rodríguez during the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Fabio Aurelio

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's Fábio Aurélio during the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Phill Babb

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's Steve McManaman and Phill Babb before the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Currie/Propaganda)

 

Bjorn Tore Kvarme

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's Bjørn Tore Kvarme during the pre-match warm-up before the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Vladimir Smicer

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's Vladimír Šmicer during the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Stewart Downing

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's Stewart Downing during the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Currie/Propaganda)

 

Salif Diao

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's Salif Diao during the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Currie/Propaganda)

